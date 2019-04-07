English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Missing Teenager Girl Found Dead with Slit Throat in Pollachi
The 19-year old girl went missing two days ago, following which her parents had lodged a complaint with police.
Picture for representation.
Coimbatore: A girl in her teens, who was reported missing two days ago, was found dead with her throat slit on a riverbed near Pollachi in the district Saturday, police said.
The 19-year old girl went missing two days ago, following which her parents had lodged a complaint with police.
A few passersby noticed the body on the river bed and informed police.
A few passersby noticed the body on the river bed and informed police.
A few passersby noticed the body on the river bed and informed police.
