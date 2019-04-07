LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Missing Teenager Girl Found Dead with Slit Throat in Pollachi

The 19-year old girl went missing two days ago, following which her parents had lodged a complaint with police.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
Missing Teenager Girl Found Dead with Slit Throat in Pollachi
Picture for representation.
Coimbatore: A girl in her teens, who was reported missing two days ago, was found dead with her throat slit on a riverbed near Pollachi in the district Saturday, police said.

The 19-year old girl went missing two days ago, following which her parents had lodged a complaint with police.

A few passersby noticed the body on the river bed and informed police.
