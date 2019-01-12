GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Missing Veterinary Doctor's Body With Head Injuries Found in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Tension prevailed in the area after news of the doctor's death spread and angry villagers blocked the Bhipa-Morna Road.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
Representative Images. (Getty Images)
Muzaffarnagar: A 45-year-old veterinary doctor was found dead at Morna town under Bhopa Police Station limits here on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased Satish Kumar was missing since Friday, said SSP Sudhir Kumar. Officials believe Satish had been abducted and murdered by his kidnappers. The victim's body was found with head injuries and it has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Tension prevailed in the area after news of the doctor's death spread. Angry villagers blocked the Bhipa-Morna Road. Police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation, they said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
