AIMIM Issues Application Form for 2022 UP Polls Aspirants, 'Loyalty Contract' Mandatory for Probable Candidates

All political parties in Uttar Pradesh have come into alert mode regarding the assembly elections to be held in the year 2022. While meetings are taking place in BJP from Delhi to Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party chief has opened the way for alliances with all the smaller parties. Under this, it is believed that the rebel leaders of BSP may soon join the SP, but in the meantime, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has completed preparations to enter the fray. For this, AIMIM has also released the application form for MLA ticket aspirants and has also included a mandatory ‘loyalty contract’ with the application.

It has been mentioned in the ‘loyalty contract’ that the applicant will campaign for the party in the election working honestly for the party even in the event of not getting the ticket. However, in the meantime, applicants will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 along with the form. Meanwhile, a list is being prepared of those filling the application forms to contest the elections.

Party sources revealed that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will take the final decision on the ticket distribution, for which he will visit UP soon. The party’s state president Shaukat Ali has said, “We have made our mind to contest on 100 Muslim majority seats in UP and there has also been a discussion about who to make an alliance with. Although no final decision has been taken on this yet, the doors of both SP and BSP are open for us.”

During the Panchayat Polls in UP, AIMIM has done well in Akhilesh Yadav’s constituency Azamgarh and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s hometown Prayagraj. Meanwhile in 2015, the AIMIM had won four seats in the zila panchayat polls. The rise in the graph of AIMIM in the UP panchayat elections may not be good news for other political parties but it is enough to boost the morale of the party workers.

Earlier, AIMIM had tried its hand in the 2017 elections as well, but failed badly. AIMIM had fielded its candidates on 38 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, in which not a single candidate won. The party got 2,05,232 votes in the entire Uttar Pradesh, which was only 0.2 percent of the total votes cast. But in the last year’s Bihar assembly elections, the party got some seats, which eluded the party in Uttar Pradesh. Now it has to be seen how successful the party is in breaking into the Muslim votes in UP.

