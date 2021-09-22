​Mission Clean-up in J&K: Govt Workers with Terror Links Sacked, Questions Raised on Past Administrations

While the Jammu and Kashmir government headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has undertaken Mission Clean-up, by sacking government employees who have indulged in anti-national activities, questions are being raised on previous dispensations for appointing such people.

Sinha on Wednesday ordered the termination of services of six government employees, one of whom was the district commander of the terror outfit Allah Tigers before being made a teacher.

“How come the district commander of a terror outfit was appointed as a government teacher in the first place? Why did the-then government not follow the norms and why was no proper verification of the candidate done before giving him a government job?” a source who was privy to the investigations said to CNN-News18.

Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag, is the man in question.

“He was appointed as a government teacher in 1990 when Dr Farooq Abdullah was the chief minister,” sources said, adding that Wani was reported to have secured the employment without any selection process, by leveraging Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) influence. “He was also a key speaker and organiser in the 2016 Chalo programmes following terrorist Burhan Wani’s encounter. Abdul Wani used to propagate secessionist ideology.”

Another employee who was sacked on Wednesday has been identified as police constable Jaffer Hussain Butt, a resident of Kishtwar, who was also sacked for his terror links.

“Butt was appointed when Omar Abdullah was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir,” the sources said. “Butt was arrested by the police and chargesheeted by NIA in case FIR No. 31/2019 u/s 392 RPC, 7/25 & 30 of Arms Act and section 16, 18, 20, 23 of UA(P) Act 1967 P/S Kishtwar. He has been on bail since September 30, 2019."

The sources said that investigations have revealed that he provided his Alto Car to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and facilitated their safe movement.

“The chargesheet by NIA explains the involvement of the subject”, they said.

Mohammed Rafi Butt, a resident of Kishtwar, who was employed as a junior assistant with the road and building department, was also sacked for providing logistics support to Hizbul terrorists in Kishtwar and providing them a safe environment to execute terror plans.

“He figures in the FIR registered by NIA, was arrested, and is presently on bail,” said the sources.

Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, a resident of Baramulla who was employed as a teacher by the J&K education department in 1983, was arrested in 2001 which revealed that he was a locally trained terrorist.

“Explosive substances were recovered from his possession. He figured in FIR No. 235/2001. A huge cache of arms was recovered from his possession in 2002 and another FIR was registered. He was detained under PSA also for 2 years in 2002. He was acquitted by the court in both cases," sources said, adding, “In 2021 again two grenades were recovered from his possession. An FIR has been registered."

Tariq Mehmood Kohli, a resident of Poonch, who was a range officer in the forest department, was axed for his involvement in the smuggling of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, hard drugs and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Pakistan.

“He has remained in touch with active terrorists. He is an OGW (overground worker) in the records of police and was arrested in case FIR No. 26/2010 U/S 2/3 E&IMCO, 120-B, 121, 122 RPC of P/S Poonch,” said the sources.

Showkat Ahmad Khan, a resident of Budgam, who was a constable in the police department was found involved in looting weapons from the house of a legislator with whom he had remained posted as a PSO.

“He figures in case FIR No. 73/2018 u/s 392, 120-B RPC, 7/25 I.A Act, 30 Police Act, 03 PEPO Act, registered at Rajbagh police station. He was detained under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978, on August 8, 2019," they said.

On September 19, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued a notification, in which it said that the following instructions will be kept in mind during the verification of character and antecedents of government employees.

“Involvement in any act of sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition, secession, facilitating foreign interference, incitement to violence any other unconstitutional act”, the notice said.

It also pointed towards association or sympathy with persons who are attempting to commit any of the above acts or are involved in aiding or abetting or advocating the above acts.

“Involvement of an individual’s immediate family, persons sharing residential space with the employee to whom he if she may be bound by affection, influence or obligation or involved in any of the acts, directly or indirectly, mentioned above, having the potential of subjecting the individual to duress, thereby posing a grave security risk,” it said.

Failure to report relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates who are connected with any foreign government, association, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India’s national and security interests, was also raised.

“Reports indicating that representatives or nationals from a foreign country are acting to increase the vulnerability of the individual to possible future exploitation, coercion or pressure," it said.

Another point was the failure to report contact with citizens of other countries or financial interests in other countries, which makes an individual potentially vulnerable to coercion, exploitation, or pressure by a foreign government.​

