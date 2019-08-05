‘Mission Kashmir' Accomplished, Next is Ram Mandir, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Ujjain: Stating that the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a true tribute to late Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that after accomplishing ‘Mission Kashmir’, the next step would be ‘Mission Ram Temple’.

Work on building a Ram temple would begin soon, said Vijayvargiya who was in Ujjain on Monday.

Exulting on the Centre’s move to abolish articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, besides bifurcating the trouble-torn state into union territories, he said J&K and Ladakh have obtained independence in true spirit today.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rectified a mistake that was committed to appease a section of people and the latest move would bolster the country’s morale.

Hitting out at those opposing the decision, Vijayvargiya said these people did their politics in India, while singing Pakistanis tunes all the time. “The opposition has been exposed,” he wrote in a tweet.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter stating that terrorism would end in Jammu and Kashmir and corruption would also be terminated. The hill state was finally liberated in a true sense, he further wrote, adding that Ladakh would also see all-around growth.

Congratulating Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Chouhan said the decision fulfilled the one nation-one law goal — one of the prime objectives of Jan Sangh since its inception.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, “It’s the first government after independence which thinks for the country.” Regarding the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, she said it had nothing in common with Ladakh and urged the Opposition to stand with the government at this crucial juncture.

"The decision to abolish Article 370 should was taken a long time ago. The government deserves applause for taking a decision to abrogate it. The people of the country will welcome this decision which is also important for the country’s security,” said Kailash Tyagi, a professor of Military Science, who heads Madhya Pradesh Pradhyapak Sangh.

