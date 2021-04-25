Mission Oxygen Express: Navy Sends Ships with Covid Supplies to Lakshadweep; Refills O2 Cylinders

Indian Navy ships on Sunday in Kochi helped transfer essential medical supplies including refilling of oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, PPE and others to the local administration of Kavaratti, Lakshadweep under the Centre’s Oxygen Express mission amid the covid-19 surge in the country.

The Headquarter Southern Naval Command (HQSNC) at Kochi via INS Sharda helped transfer oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and other items. Personnel from INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti received the items and helped providing oxygen cylinders and medical supplies to the facilities in island of Minicoy.

Additionally, 41 empty Oxygen cylinders from the islands have been embarked onboard Indian Navy hired vessel, Meghna. The vessel is now headed to Kochi for the refilling of the empty cylinders and will head back to the union territory soon to ensure that the Oxygen Express continues unabated. The operations are being progressed under the supervision of the Naval Officer-in-Charge at Lakshadweep in coordination with the UTL Administration.

To assist the civil administration in fighting COVID 19 at the island of Kadmat, a Naval contingent comprising one doctor, two Medical Assistants and one additional sailor reached Kadmat AM. The personnel have been deputed from SNC, Kochi as well as from INS Dweeprakshak, Kavaratti.

HQSNC has also reserved ten beds including ICU facilities for patients from Lakshadweep at INHS Sanjivani, Kochi to cater for shortages in beds at the islands. Also, Naval Air Station INS Garuda has also been placed on alert to extend Naval airfield facilities for UTL helicopters ferrying patients.

Air Evacuation Pods developed indigenously by the Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi to airlift COVID-19 patients from the Islands as well as from elsewhere are also being made ready for emergency requirements.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here