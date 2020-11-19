Mission Paani: Both Developed and Developing Nations Need to Understand Necessity of Water, Says Al-Gore

Former US vice-president and founder of the Climate Change Project Al Gore on Thursday said it is the duty of every global citizen to come forward and play a role in solving the climate crisis.

"Both developed and developing regions need to understand the necessity of water as the basis for healthy life," he said speaking at the Jal Pratigya event organized as part of the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign.

Speaking at the virtual event, the environment and Nobel winner also urged everyone to take the Jal Pratigya pledge for water conservation.

The Jal Pratigya event hosted by News18 focused on water conservation and sustainable hygiene in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event coincided with the World Toilet Day, and aimed to spread the message of ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bachani Hai Zindagani’.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, World Toilet Organisation's Jack Sim said a lot of work was needed to educate people's chain of behavior around sanitation and toilet habits.

Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu said that the youth need to consider conservation of water as their primary social duty and a 'chalta hai' attitude won't help.

The vice-president said the country housed more than 18 per cent of the world population but had only 4 per cent renewable water resources.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at the event that India did not have natural water shortage considering the average rainfall, but faced infrastructural problems which needed to be resolved to supply water to each household.

The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched last year and has championed the cause of water conservation by raising actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country.