Mission Paani: 'Chalta Hai' Attitude Won't Help Address Water Issues Amid Climate Change, Says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that the youth need to consider conservation of water as their primary social duty and a 'chalta hai' attitude won't help.

Speaking at the Jal Pratigya event organized as part of the News18-Harpic Mission Paani campaign, the vice-president said the country housed more than 18 per cent of the world population but had only 4 per cent renewable water resources. He said a 'chalta hai' attitude would not help address the "alarming" water crisis the country was facing amid the threat of climate change.

The Jal Pratigya event hosted by News18 focused on water conservation and sustainable hygiene in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event coincided with the World Toilet Day, and aimed to spread the message of ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bachani Hai Zindagani’.

Naidu in his address delved on the need to make water conservation a mass movement led by the youth. He called for a ‘Jan Andolan’ on water conservation and underlined the importance of peoples' participation in making it a success. He pointed out ways and means to conserve water such as making rainwater harvesting mandatory for every new building.

Naidu referred to how the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan became a mass movement. "Water conservation needs to be made a priority," he added.

He further pointed out that only 3 per cent of the water available on earth constitutes fresh water and only 0.5 per cent of that was available for drinking.

The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched last year and has championed the cause of water conservation by raising actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country.