Mission Paani: How to Maintain Hygiene Using Water Efficiently

Water is used for several purposes and people have time and again realised that clean water is essential for maintaining hygiene. But while promoting hygiene, one also has to be cautious of not using excess water. There are sustainable methods which can be followed to maintain hygiene while also saving water, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the tips that you can use in your day-to-day life to save water:

- Washing hands with soap and water is the most basic way of maintaining hygiene. However, water is often wasted during handwashing because we are not cautious of preserving it. Do not leave the tap open while you are rubbing liquid soap on your hands. Open the water tap once you are done applying soap on your hands and ready to wash it off. You should also not leave the water tap open while brushing your teeth. These small steps can contribute in saving water on a day-to-day basis.

- Bathing is essential to maintain personal hygiene but it is not necessary to use a shower. Using a bucket for bathing will help you save water because excess water is used while using a shower for bathing. For this reason, bathtubs are usually discouraged for bathing as they require around 150 litres of water.

- One must use clean clothes if you want to maintain hygiene. Fully automatic washing machines require more water to clean clothes. However, if you want to minimise water usage, then you wash the clothes only when the load is full. It is also recommended that you wash smaller clothes by hand so that minimal water can be used in their washing.

