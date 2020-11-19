Mission Paani Jal Pratigya Diwas LIVE Updates: Cleanliness Amid Covid-19 Cannot Take Place Without Clean Water, Says Akshay Kumar

Mission Paani Jal Pratigya Diwas LIVE Updates: Campaign ambassador and famed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said cleanliness amid Covid-19 pandemic could not take place without clean water. Expanding its Mission Paani campaign, News18 is currently hosting a Jal Pratigya event focussing on water conservation and sustainable hygiene in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event coincides with the World Toilet Day, and aims to spread the message of ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bachani Hai Zindagani’. The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched last year and has championed the cause of water conservation by raising actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country. This year, with the initiative’s expanded scope and renewed objective, the aim is to help the nation ensure water availability to our future generations. The campaign now focuses on highlighting the critical components of both water and hygiene and bring everyone together in this mission for a safe and sustainable tomorrow. Tune in for live coverage on CNN-News18 and www.news18.com at 11:30am today.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Mission Paani Jal Pratigya Diwas:

💧 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the campaign would help conserve water in the country, which was facing increased problems of shortage. Goa CM Pramod Sawant also took the Mission Paani pledge at the event.

💧 Laxman Narasimhan, CEO Reckitt Benckiser recounted his experience with water shortage, but said he had been privileged compared to the millions in India.

💧 Campaign ambassador and famed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said cleanliness amid Covid-19 pandemic could not take place without clean water.

💧 Former US Vice-president Al Gore said everyone, in developing or developed nations should realise the importance of conserving clean water, and asked everyone to take the pledge today.

💧 Vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu said the country housed more than 18 per cent of the world population but had only 4 per cent renewable water resources. He said a 'Chalta hai' attitude would not help address the "alarming" water crisis the country was facing amid the threat of climate change.

💧 Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said at the event that India did not have natural water shortage; considering the average rainfall, but faced infrastructural problems which needed to be resolved to supply water to each household. Shekhawat took the Mission Paani pledge at the event.

💧 The virtual event is being held today and actor Akshay Kumar, former US vice-president and environmentalist Al Gore, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Laxman Narasimhan, music maestro AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and founder of World Toilet Organisation Jack Sim, will participate.

💧 At the event, Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat, chief ministers of certain states and other dignitaries will take the Jal Pratigya to pledge water conservation and sustainable hygiene for a healthy India. Several teachers and students from various schools will also take the pledge virtually.

💧 About the Government's Jal Jeevan Program: The Government of India, through its Jal Jeevan mission, is assisting, empowering and facilitating states in planning participatory rural water supply strategy for ensuring potable drinking water security for long-term basis to every rural household and public institution. Launched on August 15, 2019, the mission aims at creating a uniform water supply infrastructure across the country so that every rural household has functional household tap connection by 2024. It has a vision of providing water in adequate quantities of prescribed quality to each household on a regular basis.