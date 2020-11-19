Mission Paani Jal Pratigya Diwas LIVE Updates: Event to Start Shortly; Venkaiah Naidu, Akshay Kumar, Al Gore, AR Rahman to Attend

Mission Paani Jal Pratigya Diwas LIVE Updates: Expanding its Mission Paani campaign, News18 is set to host a Jal Pratigya event today focussing on water conservation and sustainable hygiene in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event coincides with the World Toilet Day, and aims to spread the message of ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bachani Hai Zindagani’. The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched last year and has championed the cause of water conservation by raising actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country. This year, with the initiative’s expanded scope and renewed objective, the aim is to help the nation ensure water availability to our future generations. The campaign now focuses on highlighting the critical components of both water and hygiene and bring everyone together in this mission for a safe and sustainable tomorrow. Tune in for live coverage on CNN-News18 and www.news18.com at 11:30am today.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Mission Paani Jal Pratigya Diwas:

💧 The virtual event will be held today and actor Akshay Kumar, former US vice-president and environmentalist Al Gore, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Laxman Narasimhan, music maestro AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and founder of World Toilet Organisation Jack Sim, will participate.

💧 At the event, Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat, chief ministers of certain states and other dignitaries will take the Jal Pratigya to pledge water conservation and sustainable hygiene for a healthy India. Several teachers and students from various schools will also take the pledge virtually.

💧 About the Government's Jal Jeevan Program: The Government of India, through its Jal Jeevan mission, is assisting, empowering and facilitating states in planning participatory rural water supply strategy for ensuring potable drinking water security for long-term basis to every rural household and public institution. Launched on August 15, 2019, the mission aims at creating a uniform water supply infrastructure across the country so that every rural household has functional household tap connection by 2024. It has a vision of providing water in adequate quantities of prescribed quality to each household on a regular basis.