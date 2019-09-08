Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mission Paani: Javadekar Says Govt will Ensure Water Connection in Every Household in Five Years

Harpic and News18 had recently launched the Mission Paani global campaign in Stockholm in a bid to raise awareness on water conservation.

News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mission Paani: Javadekar Says Govt will Ensure Water Connection in Every Household in Five Years
File photo of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar.
Loading...

New Delhi: Union minister for environment, information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said Jal Shakti Mission will ensure water connection in every household in five years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embarked on an ambitious mission ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ on July 1 for water conservation and water security.

The Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat address had given a clarion call to citizens to join hands for water conservation and create a jan-andolan along the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission, to save water and secure the future.

Harpic and News18 had recently launched the Mission Paani global campaign in Stockholm in a bid to raise awareness on water conservation. The campaign, launched on August 27 in Mumbai, is intended to create awareness on how to change our habits to save and conserve water.

The global launch was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Param Iyer.

Currently, 600 million Indians face high to extreme water stress and about 0.2 million people die every year due to inadequate access to safe water.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram