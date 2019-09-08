Mission Paani: Javadekar Says Govt will Ensure Water Connection in Every Household in Five Years

New Delhi: Union minister for environment, information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said Jal Shakti Mission will ensure water connection in every household in five years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embarked on an ambitious mission ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ on July 1 for water conservation and water security.

The Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat address had given a clarion call to citizens to join hands for water conservation and create a jan-andolan along the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission, to save water and secure the future.

Harpic and News18 had recently launched the Mission Paani global campaign in Stockholm in a bid to raise awareness on water conservation. The campaign, launched on August 27 in Mumbai, is intended to create awareness on how to change our habits to save and conserve water.

The global launch was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Param Iyer.

Currently, 600 million Indians face high to extreme water stress and about 0.2 million people die every year due to inadequate access to safe water.

