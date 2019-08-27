Mission Paani LIVE: News18 Campaign to be Launched Shortly; Amitabh Bachchan, Nitin Gadkari Among Big Names in Attendance

Event Highlights
The News18 Mission Paani launch will serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panelists.
CBSE Directs Schools to Ensure Students Save Water | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to ensure that every student saves one litre of water every day at home and school. To make schools and students proactively participate in the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the CBSE has also directed schools to mandatorily create eco clubs and also strengthen the existing ones.
Haryana | Haryana, too, is staring at a severe water crisis with the groundwater depleting at a rapid rate and completely drying up in some areas, leading to the alarming emergence of 12 ‘dark zones’. According to an unpublished report by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), accessed by News18, these dark zones have shown up across the state in the last five years.
The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) further states that the groundwater in majority of areas in 11 districts of southern and western Haryana is unfit for consumption due to high salinity and presence of high concentration of nitrate or fluoride.
Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu is facing a major water crisis due to prolonged drought for the third year in a row. Major water bodies have dried up due to rainfall deficit in the past two years. This year, the state has seen the worst-ever drought as dead fish have been spotted lying on the peripheries of the dried up Selva Chinthamani Lake in Coimbatore. It has also led to the depletion of groundwater levels. Even Chennai is facing the heat as Porur Lake, which is considered to be one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level.
Maharashtra | The Western Ghats of Maharashtra have a low vulnerability to water scarcity, although the windward side of the ghats is under moderate vulnerability. The Marathwada region has been making headlines due to farmer suicides and massive protests conducted by farmers to draw the government’s attention to their plight. The drinking water and sanitation department has registered a record 283 per cent rise in tanker demand in the state. Correspondingly, nearly 10,506 hamlets and 4,920 villages in six revenue divisions are now parched.
600 million Indians are living in high & extreme stress as far as water is concerned. Statistics predict that by 2030, 40% of India won’t have access to safe drinking water: Narasimhan Eswar , Reckitt Benckiser tells.
Become a part of this revolution by taking the Jal Pratigya. Click here to know more about the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani initiative and become a proud Jal Rakshak!
Anand Narasimhan, Deputy Executive Editor, Network18, will host the event.
The Niti Ayog report warned that 40 per cent of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.
Amitabh Bachchan, Nitin Gadkari to be Part of Launch Event | The highlight of the event will be the presence of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB, Narasimhan Eswar and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.
