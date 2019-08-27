Mission Paani LIVE: News18 Campaign to be Launched Shortly; Amitabh Bachchan, Nitin Gadkari Among Big Names in Attendance

Aug 27, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Haryana | Haryana, too, is staring at a severe water crisis with the groundwater depleting at a rapid rate and completely drying up in some areas, leading to the alarming emergence of 12 ‘dark zones’. According to an unpublished report by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), accessed by News18, these dark zones have shown up across the state in the last five years.

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) further states that the groundwater in majority of areas in 11 districts of southern and western Haryana is unfit for consumption due to high salinity and presence of high concentration of nitrate or fluoride.