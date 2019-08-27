LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mission Paani LIVE: News18 Campaign to be Launched Shortly; Amitabh Bachchan, Nitin Gadkari Among Big Names in Attendance

News18.com | August 27, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Event Highlights

Mission Paani Launch LIVE: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Rally for Rivers founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and RB Hygiene & Home Senior Vice President and Managing Director Narasimhan Eswar will team up today to raise awareness on water conservation as News18 launches the Mission Paani campaign.

The News18 Mission Paani launch will serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panelists.
Aug 27, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

The stage awaits the lead campaigners of Harpic - News18  Mission Paani.

Aug 27, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)

Pledge your support to the Harpic India - News18 Mission Paani campaign today! 

CBSE Directs Schools to Ensure Students Save Water |
Aug 27, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

CBSE Directs Schools to Ensure Students Save Water |  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to ensure that every student saves one litre of water every day at home and school. To make schools and students proactively participate in the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, the CBSE has also directed schools to mandatorily create eco clubs and also strengthen the existing ones.

Aug 27, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)
Aug 27, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

Tune in live to watch the launch of Harpic - News18 Mission Paani campaign at 1:30 pm

Aug 27, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

The water crisis in India is not a distant threat which we can procrastinate and let go of right now. We have to take action today, so the entire nation’s future is not the same as these regions. Network 18, in partnership with Harpic, has started the #MissionPaani initiative.

Aug 27, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

Join News 18 and Harpic India in their endeavour to conserve water. 

Aug 27, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

We are going live in 1 hour with Amitabh Bachchan as he launches the @HarpicIndia-News18 Mission Paani campaign in Mumbai.

Aug 27, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Haryana |  Haryana, too, is staring at a severe water crisis with the groundwater depleting at a rapid rate and completely drying up in some areas, leading to the alarming emergence of 12 ‘dark zones’. According to an unpublished report by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), accessed by News18, these dark zones have shown up across the state in the last five years.

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) further states that the groundwater in majority of areas in 11 districts of southern and western Haryana is unfit for consumption due to high salinity and presence of high concentration of nitrate or fluoride.

Aug 27, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu is facing a major water crisis due to prolonged drought for the third year in a row. Major water bodies have dried up due to rainfall deficit in the past two years. This year, the state has seen the worst-ever drought as dead fish have been spotted lying on the peripheries of the dried up Selva Chinthamani Lake in Coimbatore. It has also led to the depletion of groundwater levels. Even Chennai is facing the heat as Porur Lake, which is considered to be one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level.

Aug 27, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Maharashtra | The Western Ghats of Maharashtra have a low vulnerability to water scarcity, although the windward side of the ghats is under moderate vulnerability. The Marathwada region has been making headlines due to farmer suicides and massive protests conducted by farmers to draw the government’s attention to their plight. The drinking water and sanitation department has registered a record 283 per cent rise in tanker demand in the state. Correspondingly, nearly 10,506 hamlets and 4,920 villages in six revenue divisions are now parched.

Aug 27, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

While some might argue that 2050 is far in the future and we have plenty of time to fix the problem, the efforts must begin immediately. India as a whole is not under stress right now, but a few regions have been vulnerable to water scarcity.

Aug 27, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

The severity of acute water shortage, which various regions of the country struggled with recently, can be gauged from the fact that India is estimated to become a moderate water-scarce country by 2050.

Aug 27, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

2 hours to go for the Launch | Tune in live to watch the launch of @HarpicIndia-News18 #MissionPaani campaign in 2 hours!

Aug 27, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

600 million Indians are living in high & extreme stress as far as water is concerned. Statistics predict that by 2030, 40% of India won’t have access to safe drinking water: Narasimhan Eswar , Reckitt Benckiser tells.

Aug 27, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

Become a part of this revolution by taking the Jal Pratigya. Click here to know more about the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani initiative and become a proud Jal Rakshak!

Aug 27, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

Intensifying Campaign to Conserve Water | The Harpic – News18 Mission Paani launch event will serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panelists.

Aug 27, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

Anand Narasimhan, Deputy Executive Editor, Network18, will host the event.

Aug 27, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

The Niti Ayog report warned that 40 per cent of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.

Aug 27, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan, Nitin Gadkari to be Part of Launch Event | The highlight of the event will be the presence of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB, Narasimhan Eswar and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Aug 27, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Mission Paani Launch at 2pm | As India faces one of its worst water crisis, News18 and Harpic will host the launch event of Mission Paani — a movement to highlight the severity of the situation. The launch event will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm today. 

