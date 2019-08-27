Mission Paani Launch Today; Nitin Gadkari, Amitabh Bachchan Among Big Names Part of News18 Initiative

India is facing one of its major and most serious water crisis. According to a recent report by the NITI Aayog, a government think tank, 21 Indian cities will run out of groundwater by 2020.

To highlight the severity of the situation through Mission Paani — a movement against India's water crisis — Harpic and News18 are hosting its launch event on August 27 from 2 pm to 3pm.

Anand Narasimhan, Deputy Executive Editor, Network18, will host the event. The discussion panel of the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani initiative will feature the following esteemed personalities:

● Amitabh Bachchan, Campaign Ambassador

● Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB

● Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Representatives from water.org, India would include:

● Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Minister, Jal Shakti

● Devendra Fadnavis, CM, Maharashtra

● Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Rally For Rivers

The Harpic – News18 Mission Paani launch event will serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panelists.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted tweets in support of the initiative and said he has committed himself to the critical cause.

The Niti Ayog report warned that 40 per cent of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.

Experts fear that India might have just over 5 years to think of a solution for the water crisis it is facing. What are you doing at your end to help? #MissionPaani | #JanShakti4JalShakti | #JalRakshak | #JalPratigya | @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/6w46SUBqyN — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 24, 2019

Scary but true! It's in our hands to wake up and put an end to the current water crisis. Start with being a part of Harpic - News18 #MissionPaani. Launching on 27th Aug. Stay tuned!#JanShakti4JalShakti | #JalRakshak | #JalPratigya | @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/y6dOMaqgks — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2019

This initiative is important not only for big non-government and government organisations, society elite and experts, but also for you — the citizens of India.

Become a part of this revolution by taking the Jal Pratigya. Click here to know more about the Harpic – News18 Mission Paani initiative and become a proud Jal Rakshak!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.