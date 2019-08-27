Mission Paani Launch LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off News18 Campaign to Save Water, Hails 'Historic' Step

Aug 27, 2019 1:43 pm (IST)

'Declining Groundwater Level a Big Challenge for India' | Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday cautioned that the declining groundwater level is a big challenge before India and stressed that there is a need to conserve, reuse and use water judiciously. The CWMI is an important tool to assess and improve the performance of states and union territories in efficient management of water resources. This has been done through a first-of-its kind water data collection exercise in partnership with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Rural Development and all the states/ union territories.