Mission Paani Launch LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off News18 Campaign to Save Water, Hails 'Historic' Step

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Rally for Rivers founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and RB Hygiene & Home Senior Vice President and Managing Director Narasimhan Eswar are also participating in the event.
Audience members share stories of collective measures taken by them to conserve water.
Amitabh Bachchan calls upon the people to reduce their daily use of water, saying, "Approximately, per person uses more than 140 buckets of water on themselves per year. We need to lessen that."
The veteran actor also talks of various measures that can be taken by people across the country to conserve water.
Amitabh Bachchan, who launched the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani, says, "It becomes all the more important to start thinking more seriously and work in the environment where we move around in."
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who virtually joined the Mission Paani launch event, says, "UP is the first state to set up its own water conservation ministry.... If crores of people come together, water conservation mission can be achieved."
"At least 25-30 per cent of water must go into the oceans, otherwise it would lead to landmass erosion," he further says.
Speaking to News18, Sadhguru raises the issue of depleting Cauvery basin. "In the last 50 years' time, Cauvery basin has depleted considerably," he tells.
He further says, "We have worked towards rainwater harvesting in the homes built under PMAY."
News18 also connects with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who speaks on the use of drip irrigation method by farmers and the state government's steps in the direction.
Narasimhan Easwar of Harpic India talks about the worsening water crisis in Chennai over the years. "I have seen some tough times growing up in Chennai," he says.
"It took 8 years to get India free from polio and it wasn’t an easy job but we carried on and on, trying to pursue people," Amitabh Bachchan says.
He further says, "Whenever we start a campaign of this magnitude, it spreads the message to the entire country."
'Every Individual Contribution Counts' | Amitabh Bachchan calls upon every individual to join the campaing and work towards water conservation.
Speaking at the launch of Mission Paani campaign, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "I’m so glad that a media group like Network18 has joined in such a big way to help out in the mission of the govt led by PM Modi." He also speaks about the urgent need to treat used water in order to reuse the depleting resource and its judicious use.
News18 also speaks to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the situation of water crisis in the state and the measures taken by the government.
"Ever since the PM gave the call a few years ago for ‘Swachh Bharat’, we’ve been focused on the sanitation agenda," says Narasimhan Eswar.
On his association with the Mission Paani campaign, the actor took to Twitter to pledge his commitment towards the water conservation initiative.
Who is to Blame | According to a United Nations Human Rights report, the world is fast approaching a ‘climate apartheid’ where only the wealthy will be able to afford basic resources in the face of fatal droughts, famines and heatwaves. India is already struggling with water scarcity in multiple regions, and this struggle will only intensify if changes are not made today. Let’s explore a few causes that are draining India of its precious freshwater resources. Read More
Did You Know? 3 of the 7 most common causes of disease & death are related to poor quality of water, water sanitation and hygiene.
'Declining Groundwater Level a Big Challenge for India' | Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday cautioned that the declining groundwater level is a big challenge before India and stressed that there is a need to conserve, reuse and use water judiciously. The CWMI is an important tool to assess and improve the performance of states and union territories in efficient management of water resources. This has been done through a first-of-its kind water data collection exercise in partnership with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Rural Development and all the states/ union territories.
A Niti Ayog report has warned that 40 per cent of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.
Become a part of this revolution by taking the Jal Pratigya. Click here to know more about the Harpic–News18 Mission Paani initiative and become a proud Jal Rakshak!
