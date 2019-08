Mission Paani Launch LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off News18 Campaign to Save Water, Hails 'Historic' Step

'Declining Groundwater Level a Big Challenge for India' | Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday cautioned that the declining groundwater level is a big challenge before India and stressed that there is a need to conserve, reuse and use water judiciously. The CWMI is an important tool to assess and improve the performance of states and union territories in efficient management of water resources. This has been done through a first-of-its kind water data collection exercise in partnership with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Rural Development and all the states/ union territories.

3 of the 7 most common causes of disease & death are related to poor quality of water, water sanitation and hygiene. Join the @HarpicIndia -News18 #MissionPaani initiative today. #IndiaJalBachao #JanShakti4JalShakti pic.twitter.com/Gj3ju8qqWW

Did You Know? 3 of the 7 most common causes of disease & death are related to poor quality of water, water sanitation and hygiene.

Who is to Blame | According to a United Nations Human Rights report, the world is fast approaching a ‘climate apartheid’ where only the wealthy will be able to afford basic resources in the face of fatal droughts, famines and heatwaves. India is already struggling with water scarcity in multiple regions, and this struggle will only intensify if changes are not made today. Let’s explore a few causes that are draining India of its precious freshwater resources. Read More

T 3260 - "JAL ANDOLAN' @Network18Group #Harpic and I, commit ourselves to this critical cause. Inspired by @narendramodi we launch #MissionPaani on 27 Aug to build ‘Jal Andolan’ @PMOIndia @gssjodhpur @News18India @cnnnews18 @cnbctv18india @CNBCAwaazIndia @firstpost @forbes_india

On his association with the Mission Paani campaign, the actor took to Twitter to pledge his commitment towards the water conservation initiative.

#LIVE | Tomorrow is too late! Each one of us has to take the up the mission to conserve water now or it’s going to be too late! Tune-in live to the launch of @HarpicIndia - @CNNnews18 #MissionPaani with @SrBachchan and share your thoughts! https://t.co/X4RWrufv1K

The @HarpicIndia -News18 #MissionPaani campaign is now live! Watch the campaign launch in Mumbai with Amitabh Bachchan ( @SrBachchan ) and join the mission! Tweet us with your thoughts on the launch! #IndiaJalBachao | #JanShakti4JalShakti pic.twitter.com/bQQseBCFRP

Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off Mission Pani Campaign | The launch event of Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign is now live! Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Senior Vice President and MD of RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB, Narasimhan Eswar in discussion with Anand Narasimhan.

As part of the panel, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan says, "What can happen to us if there is no water? We need to give such examples and also examples how water conservation can be done."

Ever since the PM gave the call a few years ago for ‘Swachh Bharat’, we’ve been focused on the sanitation agenda: Narasimhan Eswar, (MD, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia) speaks at the launch of @HarpicIndia - @CNNnews18 #MissionPaani . #IndiaJalBachao | #JanShakti4JalShakti pic.twitter.com/PDGa4QUHUt

"Ever since the PM gave the call a few years ago for ‘Swachh Bharat’, we’ve been focused on the sanitation agenda," says Narasimhan Eswar.

#MissionPaani | When the STPs get ready, in a way it will become one of its kind: Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis #IndiaJalBachao #JanShakti4JalShakti @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/0M36f6P1BX

News18 also speaks to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the situation of water crisis in the state and the measures taken by the government.

I’m so glad that a media group like Network18 has joined in such a big way to help out in the mission of the govt led by PM @narendramodi : @gssjodhpur (Jal Shakti Minister) speaks at the launch of @HarpicIndia - @CNNnews18 #MissionPaani . #IndiaJalBachao | #JanShakti4JalShakti pic.twitter.com/eGhFgbDWta

Speaking at the launch of Mission Paani campaign, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "I’m so glad that a media group like Network18 has joined in such a big way to help out in the mission of the govt led by PM Modi." He also speaks about the urgent need to treat used water in order to reuse the depleting resource and its judicious use.

#MissionPaani | Every individual will have to do something for it to count: @SrBachchan #JanShakti4JalShakti #IndiaJalBachao @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/7v3X7kXa9Q

Whenever we start a campaign of this magnitude, it spreads the message to the entire country: @SrBachchan (Campaign Ambassador) speaks at the launch of @HarpicIndia – @CNNnews18 #MissionPaani . #IndiaJalBachao | #JanShakti4JalShakti pic.twitter.com/dNnKa54sLx

He further says, "Whenever we start a campaign of this magnitude, it spreads the message to the entire country."

Jal Shakti Minister says, "It is said that behavioral change is the most difficult but the way we were successful in swachh bharat, I believe the same is needed in this mission."

It took 8 years to get India free from polio and it wasn’t an easy job but we carried on and on, trying to pursue people: @SrBachchan (Campaign Ambassador) speaks at the launch of @HarpicIndia – @CNNnews18 #MissionPaani . #IndiaJalBachao | #JanShakti4JalShakti pic.twitter.com/ok3gpdjjdx

"It took 8 years to get India free from polio and it wasn’t an easy job but we carried on and on, trying to pursue people," Amitabh Bachchan says.

'Rainwater Harvesting Needs to be Adopted Everywhere' | The veteran actor talks about the need for rainwater harvesting and says that this method needs to be adopted across the country.

#MissionPaani | I have seen some tough times growing up in Chennai: Narasimhan Easwar of @HarpicIndia in conversation with @SrBachchan and @AnchorAnandN #IndiaJalBachao #JanShaktiForJalShakti pic.twitter.com/q6it6LSURi

Narasimhan Easwar of Harpic India talks about the worsening water crisis in Chennai over the years. "I have seen some tough times growing up in Chennai," he says.

News18 also connects with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who speaks on the use of drip irrigation method by farmers and the state government's steps in the direction.

He further says, "We have worked towards rainwater harvesting in the homes built under PMAY."

Speaking to News18, Sadhguru raises the issue of depleting Cauvery basin. "In the last 50 years' time, Cauvery basin has depleted considerably," he tells.

#MissionPaani | At least 25-30 per cent of water must go into the oceans: Sadhguru tells @AnchorAnandN #IndiaJalBachao #JanShakti4JalShakti @HarpicIndia @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/NpdckKoqtp

"At least 25-30 per cent of water must go into the oceans, otherwise it would lead to landmass erosion," he further says.

Founder of Rally for Rivers Campaign, Sadhguru says, "Rally For Rivers was an awareness program to change the policy of how we treat the rivers of our country."

"This land, this water, and this world are not just for human beings, there are also other lives, so water must flow," Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev goes on to say.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who virtually joined the Mission Paani launch event, says, "UP is the first state to set up its own water conservation ministry.... If crores of people come together, water conservation mission can be achieved."

It becomes all the more important to start thinking more seriously and work in the environment where we move around in: @SrBachchan (Campaign Ambassador) speaks at the launch of @HarpicIndia – @CNNnews18 #MissionPaani . #IndiaJalBachao | #JanShakti4JalShakti pic.twitter.com/mjfXdYd3yW

Amitabh Bachchan, who launched the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani, says, "It becomes all the more important to start thinking more seriously and work in the environment where we move around in."

#MissionPaani | People in urban India need to set an example for the less previliged: @SrBachchan tells @AnchorAnandN #JanShakti4JalShakti #IndiaJalBachao @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/1G5fKadxZc

The veteran actor also talks of various measures that can be taken by people across the country to conserve water.

#MissionPaani | Approximately, per person uses more than 140 buckets of water on themselves per year. We need to lessen that: @SrBachchan tells @AnchorAnandN #JanShakti4JalShakti #IndiaJalBachao @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/ZPP35K47Vq

Amitabh Bachchan calls upon the people to reduce their daily use of water, saying, "Approximately, per person uses more than 140 buckets of water on themselves per year. We need to lessen that."

#MissionPaani | We have been working for the all round recycling - from waste to water: Neeta Jalal (An attendee) tells @SrBachchan @AnchorAnandN #JanShakti4JalShakti #IndiaJalBachao @HarpicIndia pic.twitter.com/sjt7v37nst

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has extended his support to the Mission Paani campaign and said that the state government will work with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan towards the cause of conserving water.

Mission Paani Launch LIVE: Launching News18’s Mission Paani campaign to raise awareness on water conservation, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the initiative as a “historic” step towards creating a water-sufficient India. “What can happen to us if there is no water? We need to give such examples and also examples of how water conservation can be done… Every individual has to do something to make it count,” Bachchan said.Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Rally for Rivers founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and RB Hygiene & Home Senior Vice President and Managing Director Narasimhan Eswar are also participating in the event.

A Niti Ayog report has warned that 40 per cent of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.Become a part of this revolution by taking the Jal Pratigya. Click here to know more about the Harpic–News18 Mission Paani initiative and become a proud Jal Rakshak!