Mission Paani Launch LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off News18 Campaign to Save Water, Hails 'Historic' Step

News18.com | August 27, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
Event Highlights

Mission Paani Launch LIVE: Launching News18’s Mission Paani campaign to raise awareness on water conservation, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the initiative as a “historic” step towards creating a water-sufficient India. “What can happen to us if there is no water? We need to give such examples and also examples of how water conservation can be done… Every individual has to do something to make it count,” Bachchan said.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Rally for Rivers founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and RB Hygiene & Home Senior Vice President and Managing Director Narasimhan Eswar are also participating in the event.
Aug 27, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has extended his support to the Mission Paani campaign and said that the state government will work with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan towards the cause of conserving water.

Aug 27, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)

Audience members share stories of collective measures taken by them to conserve water.

Aug 27, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan calls upon the people to reduce their daily use of water, saying, "Approximately, per person uses more than 140 buckets of water on themselves per year. We need to lessen that." 

Aug 27, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

The veteran actor also talks of various measures that can be taken by people across the country to conserve water.

Aug 27, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan, who launched the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani, says, "It becomes all the more important to start thinking more seriously and work in the environment where we move around in."

Aug 27, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who virtually joined the Mission Paani launch event, says, "UP is the first state to set up its own water conservation ministry.... If crores of people come together, water conservation mission can be achieved."

Aug 27, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

"This land, this water, and this world are not just for human beings, there are also other lives, so water must flow," Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev goes on to say.

Aug 27, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)

Founder of Rally for Rivers Campaign, Sadhguru says, "Rally For Rivers was an awareness program to change the policy of how we treat the rivers of our country."

Aug 27, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)

"At least 25-30 per cent of water must go into the oceans, otherwise it would lead to landmass erosion," he further says.

Aug 27, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)

Speaking to News18, Sadhguru raises the issue of depleting Cauvery basin. "In the last 50 years' time, Cauvery basin has depleted considerably," he tells.

Aug 27, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)

He further says, "We have worked towards rainwater harvesting in the homes built under PMAY."

Aug 27, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

News18 also connects with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who speaks on the use of drip irrigation method by farmers and the state government's steps in the direction.

Aug 27, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)

Narasimhan Easwar of Harpic India talks about the worsening water crisis in Chennai over the years. "I have seen some tough times growing up in Chennai," he says.

Aug 27, 2019 2:34 pm (IST)

'Rainwater Harvesting Needs to be Adopted Everywhere' | The veteran actor talks about the need for rainwater harvesting and says that this method needs to be adopted across the country.

Aug 27, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

"It took 8 years to get India free from polio and it wasn’t an easy job but we carried on and on, trying to pursue people," Amitabh Bachchan says.

Aug 27, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

Jal Shakti Minister says, "It is said that behavioral change is the most difficult but the way we were successful in swachh bharat, I believe the same is needed in this mission." 

Aug 27, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

He further says, "Whenever we start a campaign of this magnitude, it spreads the message to the entire country."

Aug 27, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

'Every Individual Contribution Counts' | Amitabh Bachchan calls upon every individual to join the campaing and work towards water conservation.

Aug 27, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)

Speaking at the launch of Mission Paani campaign, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "I’m so glad that a media group like Network18 has joined in such a big way to help out in the mission of the govt led by PM Modi." He also speaks about the urgent need to treat used water in order to reuse the depleting resource and its judicious use.

Aug 27, 2019 2:22 pm (IST)

News18 also speaks to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the situation of water crisis in the state and the measures taken by the government.

Aug 27, 2019 2:20 pm (IST)

"Ever since the PM gave the call a few years ago for ‘Swachh Bharat’, we’ve been focused on the sanitation agenda," says Narasimhan Eswar.

Aug 27, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)

As part of the panel, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan says, "What can happen to us if there is no water? We need to give such examples and also examples how water conservation can be done."

Aug 27, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan Kicks Off Mission Pani Campaign | The launch event of Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign is now live! Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Senior Vice President and MD of RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB, Narasimhan Eswar in discussion with Anand Narasimhan.

Aug 27, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)

The launch event of Mission Paani campaign kickstarts.

Aug 27, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)

News 18 envisions the situation of worsening water crisis in 2030

Aug 27, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)

On his association with the Mission Paani campaign, the actor took to Twitter to pledge his commitment towards the water conservation initiative.

Aug 27, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)

Who is to Blame | According to a United Nations Human Rights report, the world is fast approaching a ‘climate apartheid’ where only the wealthy will be able to afford basic resources in the face of fatal droughts, famines and heatwaves. India is already struggling with water scarcity in multiple regions, and this struggle will only intensify if changes are not made today. Let’s explore a few causes that are draining India of its precious freshwater resources. Read More

Aug 27, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

Did You Know? 3 of the 7 most common causes of disease & death are related to poor quality of water, water sanitation and hygiene.

Aug 27, 2019 1:43 pm (IST)

'Declining Groundwater Level a Big Challenge for India' | Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday cautioned that the declining groundwater level is a big challenge before India and stressed that there is a need to conserve, reuse and use water judiciously. The CWMI is an important tool to assess and improve the performance of states and union territories in efficient management of water resources. This has been done through a first-of-its kind water data collection exercise in partnership with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Rural Development and all the states/ union territories.

Aug 27, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

People gather for the launch event of Harpic-News18 Mission Paani Campaign.

A Niti Ayog report has warned that 40 per cent of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Three rivers, five wetlands, six forests and four water bodies have already dried in Chennai despite having better water resources and rains than any other metro cities, the report said.



Become a part of this revolution by taking the Jal Pratigya. Click here to know more about the Harpic–News18 Mission Paani initiative and become a proud Jal Rakshak!
