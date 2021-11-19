Mission Paani LIVE Updates: India to Take 'Sanitation for All' Pledge on World Toilet Day

Read more

the generations to come. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water use efficiency.

One of the most critical human rights issues for the country’s development, safe water, and safer toilets contribute to a healthier nation. Taking this forward, Network18 and Reckitt have come up with India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation through Mission Paani.

Written by renowned lyricist Kausar Munir, the ‘Sanitation for All Pledge: Safe Toilets, Safe Water, Safe Nation’ calls for the nation to collectively pledge and undertake efforts, at individual and community levels, in cultural and social arenas, in office and at home, to quantifiably promote inclusion systems and mindsets. This is to be done keeping in mind the concerns of under-resourced genders, castes, classes, and abilities.

The pledge keeps with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 3, 6 and 10, to drive awareness that ensures no one is left behind.

