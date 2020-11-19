Mission Paani: Maintaining Hygiene Amid Covid-19 Not Possible Without Clean Water, Says Akshay Kumar

News18 Mission Paani Campaign ambassador and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday said cleanliness amid Covid-19 pandemic could not take place without clean water.

Kumar was among actor and celebrities who participated in the Jal Pratigya event organized as part of the Mission Paani campaign to promote water conservation and sustainable hygiene. The event coincided with the World Toilet Day and aimed to spread the message of ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bachani Hai Zindagani’.

Speaking at the virtual event, actor Bhumi Pednekar said conversations about water usage should be started in people's homes in their first line of effort to save the precious commodity. Activist and actor Gul Panag said it is particularly important that washrooms are built for women because in rural areas.

Speaking at the event, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said that the youth need to consider conservation of water as their primary social duty and a 'chalta hai' attitude won't help.

The vice-president said the country housed more than 18 per cent of the world population but had only 4 per cent renewable water resources.

At the same event, Al Gore, former vice-president of the US and founder of the Climate Change Project, said it is the duty of every global citizen to come forward and play a role in solving the climate crisis.

"Both developed and developing regions need to understand the necessity of water as the basis for healthy life," he added. He also urged everyone to take the Jal Pratigya pledge.

The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched last year and has championed the cause of water conservation by raising actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country.