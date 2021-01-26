Mission Paani Waterthon LIVE Updates: Ministers, Stars Raise Awareness as India Looks to Battle Water Crisis

Mission Paani Waterthon LIVE Updates: Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, will culminate with 8-hour-long Mission Paani Waterthon today. Hosted by Akshay Kumar, the campaign ambassador, the event will emphasise on ‘Paani Ki Kahaani, Bhaarat Ki Zubaani’, the theme to raise awareness about water crisis in India. The 8-hour telethon starting 12.30 pm will feature a host of eminent personalities from different walks of life take the Jal Pratigya, a water oath.
The waterthon shall witness notable personalities and celebrities like AR Rahman, Mallika Sarabhai, Prasoon Joshi, Sadhguru, HH Chidanand Swami, Rajkumar Rao, Mandira Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag, Bhumi Pednekar, Vishwanathan Anand and Smriti Mandhana among others. Union ministers and political dignitaries, such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat — Minister of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, RD & GR, Dr. Harsh Vardhan — Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Tech, Earth Sciences, Govt of India, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ — Minister, Human Resource Development, Government of India, Smriti Irani — Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Nitin Gadkari — Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Government of India and Kiren Rijiju — Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (I/C) will also be seen at the event.