Mission Paani Waterthon LIVE Updates: Ministers, Stars Raise Awareness as India Looks to Battle Water Crisis

Read More Mission Paani Waterthon LIVE Updates: Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, will culminate with 8-hour-long Mission Paani Waterthon today. Hosted by Akshay Kumar, the campaign ambassador, the event will emphasise on ‘Paani Ki Kahaani, Bhaarat Ki Zubaani’, the theme to raise awareness about water crisis in India. The 8-hour telethon starting 12.30 pm will feature a host of eminent personalities from different walks of life take the Jal Pratigya, a water oath.The waterthon shall witness notable personalities and celebrities like AR Rahman, Mallika Sarabhai, Prasoon Joshi, Sadhguru, HH Chidanand Swami, Rajkumar Rao, Mandira Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag, Bhumi Pednekar, Vishwanathan Anand and Smriti Mandhana among others. Jan 26, 2021 12:33 (IST) While many such small and medium towns are being considered as ‘urban’ areas given their status as towns, the reality remains that these towns are inflicted with severe shortage of basic services like clean drinking water, well laid out drainage system, sewerage network, sanitation facilities, appropriate solid waste disposal, and importantly, human resources to plan and impart all these. Jan 26, 2021 12:30 (IST) With a significant growth in demographics and workforce characteristics in most towns across the country, their demand for amenities and key services is going up at a faster rate but small and medium town settings with population less than 1,00,000 do not yet have adequate capacities and arrangements to timely realise and act upon on the growing communities’ demand for various public services- leaving many households unserved, or underserved. Jan 26, 2021 12:26 (IST) The 2011 Census also revealed that, unlike earlier decades where urban population growth was noticeable in major cities, this new urban growth is occurring outside these areas resulting in the existing small cities and towns to grow at a much faster rate than the metropolises and big cities. This resulted in an addition of 2774 towns (in one decade) to the pre-existing list of 5161 towns in India making India’s town count 7,935 (Census 2011), a number that the urban governance as well as public services delivery systems did not expect in such short period of time. Jan 26, 2021 12:19 (IST) Growing Urban Population | In India, out of the total population of 1.21 billion (as on 1st March 2011), about 377.1 million people live in urban areas. Of the 377.1 million people living in urban areas, there has been a net addition of 91 million people in just the one decade (2001-2011) and the percentage of urban population to the total population of the country, according the Census 2011, stands at 31.6% of the total population. (1/5) Jan 26, 2021 12:17 (IST) Join AR Rahman, Bhumi Pednekar in Mission Paani | Millions of lives are hampered by poor hygiene and water shortages everyday. Let's pledge to help conserve water and promote sanitation, with music composer AR Rahman, Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumar Rao and Esha Deol. Jan 26, 2021 12:14 (IST) The Time is Now | According to latest data, 70% of India’s water supply is contaminated, 75% of households in India do not have drinking water on their premises and 84% rural homes in India do not have access to piped water. We are in a dire need to save and conserve water. Jan 26, 2021 12:12 (IST) Akshay Kumar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Attendance | It’s a mission on which our future rests, and big names, including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Executive of Reckitt Benckiser Laxman Narasimhan are lending a hand. Join them in making India water-secure and hygienic, at Mission Paani Waterthon, 12:30 pm onwards, on 26th January, live on Network18. It’s almost time. Are you ready to make India water secure and a hygienic nation? Join the Waterthon, and be a part of #MissionPaani a @CNNnews18 and @harpic_india initiative for water conservation and hygiene, starting 12:30 pm today. #MeriJalPratigya pic.twitter.com/hpb8fswvA5 — Mission Paani (@MissionPaani) January 26, 2021 Jan 26, 2021 12:11 (IST) Mission Paani Waterthon Begins Shortly | Hello and welcome to the Mission Paani Waterthon, where you will witness some of the biggest celebrities, leaders and changemakers join hands for an initiative towards saving water and sustaining it for the generations to come. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water use efficiency. Let’s take the 'Jal Pratigya' to save more water, together.

Thousands have been drafted into the Mission Paani movement, through the administering of a Jal Pratigya, which obliges them to live a life of judicious water use and hygiene. Mission Paani Waterthon is set to feature notable individual efforts to conserve water and promote hygiene, whether it’s Lt. Col. SG Dalvi, who has spearheaded a new movement to conserve rainwater, or Amla Ruia, who works to combat water shortage across India. Also in attendance would be remarkable young activists, like Licipriya Kanjugam, one of the youngest climate activists in the world, and Naina Lal Kidwai, a banking veteran who now works to alleviate India’s water crisis.



While the Mission Paani Waterthon will be a grand stage to celebrate efforts for water conservations and hygiene, it will also provide the perfect platform for policymakers and thought leaders to chart out the road ahead.