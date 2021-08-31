Mission Shakti 3.0: UP Govt to Train 75,000 Women Entrepreneurs

With an aim to promote entrepreneurial skills among women, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide training to as many as 75,000 women entrepreneurs of the 75 districts in the state under Mission Shakti 3.0.

Mission Shakti has set a new landmark in ensuring safety, dignity and self-reliance in the women of Uttar Pradesh.

To push the businesses of women entrepreneurs to the fore, the department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise will train around 1,000 women from each district of the State. Over 75,000 women are expected to get benefitted from the programme.

The one-day awareness programme and three-day entrepreneurship or capacity development training programme will be conducted for women engaged in industrial activities as well as women working in other industrial units under ODOP and VSSY (Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojna) training scheme.

The training programme will be conducted by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Department of Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh.

After the training, a business loan from MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd) will be made available to the participating entrepreneurial women in coordination with the banks.

To empower women in the State, making them self-reliant and upgrading their standard of living, these programmes will be organised in the financial year 2021-22.

