Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky.



Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work.



I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

India’s Mission Programme is world-class for many many years.

We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India , other research & space organisations. 1/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

Research, space management & development are a continuous process over the years. Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers. 2/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019