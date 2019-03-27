Mission Shakti: India Becomes 4th Nation to Add Anti-Satellite Weapon to Arsenal, Scale of Modi's Announcement Angers Oppn
During the Mission Shakti test, India targeted its own decommissioned satellite, eliminating it within three minutes of the anti-satellite (A-SAT) weapon being launched.
Representative photo
"In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media. "India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.
#WATCH Simulation of the #ASAT BMD interceptor missile (video courtesy: Defence sources) #MissionShakti pic.twitter.com/U5Bot6tFx3— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019
Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the target was a decommissioned Indian satellite which was eliminated within three minutes. The anti-satellite (A-SAT) weapon was launched at 11:16am, the report added.
Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, Modi said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.
The last time Modi had addressed the nation was November 8, 2016 when he announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes.
The scale and timing of the announcements, a fortnight before first phase of polling, triggered a political slugfest with the opposition parties threatening to approach the Election Commission.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Modi of giving himself an hour of free TV and diverting nation's attention away from issues on the ground “by pointing to the sky”.
Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019
Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer.
Mocking the PM, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi reminded Twitterati that Modi’s announcement coincides with World Threatre Day. "Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," he said on Twitter.
Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019
I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day.
Lauding scientists at ISRO and DRDO, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Modi of trying to steal credit from them.
India’s Mission Programme is world-class for many many years.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019
We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India , other research & space organisations. 1/4
Research, space management & development are a continuous process over the years. Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers. 2/4— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019
Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019
