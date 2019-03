Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky.



Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work.



I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

India’s Mission Programme is world-class for many many years.

We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India , other research & space organisations. 1/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

Research, space management & development are a continuous process over the years. Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers. 2/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

India has become the fourth nation in the world after United States, China and Russia to demonstrate anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a satellite. In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers "In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media. "India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the target was a decommissioned Indian satellite which was eliminated within three minutes. The anti-satellite (A-SAT) weapon was launched at 11:16am, the report added.Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, Modi said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.The last time Modi had addressed the nation was November 8, 2016 when he announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes.The scale and timing of the announcements, a fortnight before first phase of polling, triggered a political slugfest with the opposition parties threatening to approach the Election Commission.Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Modi of giving himself an hour of free TV and diverting nation's attention away from issues on the ground “by pointing to the sky”.Mocking the PM, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi reminded Twitterati that Modi’s announcement coincides with World Threatre Day. "Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," he said on Twitter.Lauding scientists at ISRO and DRDO, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Modi of trying to steal credit from them.