Mission Shakti LIVE: India Becomes 4th Nation to Add Anti-Satellite Weapon to Arsenal, PM Says No International Law Violated

Mission Shakti LIVE: India has become the fourth nation in the world after United States, China and Russia to demonstrate anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
"In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media. "India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.
Mar 27, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)
Mamata Banerjee accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Election Commission's model code of conduct
Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4
Vice President of India congratulated the scientist who made Mission Shakti possible. In his tweet he said, "Congratulate the country's space scientists for their success. With the successful launch of the anti-satellite missile, the country has emerged as a space superpower in the world. Every countrymen is proud of your achievement. My warmest wishes for future successes."
Compliment our Scientists on their successful launch of anti-satellite missile. We, as a nation, are proud of our Scientists. #MissionShakti#ASAT
PM's Felicitation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up the entire team of scientists that worked on the A-SAT programme under Mission Shakti and congratulated them for their hard work.
Mar 27, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
Mission Shakti was launched from the DRDO's testing range in Odisha'a Balasore. At the time of testing of the A-SAT missile, G Satheesh Reddy was camping in Balasore to see the project through.
Mar 27, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)
DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy said, "We have mastered anti-satellite capability and we have today shown that we can hit satellites at long ranges with a few centimetres accuracy."
Mar 27, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)
Ministry of External Affairs on Mission Shakti | This isn't directed against any country. India’s space capabilities don't threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, govt is committed to ensuring country’s national security interests and is alert to threats from emerging technologies. The capability achieved through the Anti-Satellite missile test provides credible deterrence against threats to our growing space-based assets from long range missiles, and proliferation in the types and numbers of missiles.
The ASATs can deployed either as space-to-space or ground-to space weapons.
Mar 27, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)
Target Destroyed by India's A-SAT Missile Was a Defunct Indian Satellite | Government sources told ANI that the A-SAT weapon was launched around 11:16 am today and targeted an Indian satellite which had been decommissioned and was orbiting on a 'Low Earth Orbit' at a height of 300 km from the Earth's surface. The entire test, with confirmation of target elimination, took 3 minutes.
Mar 27, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
Former DRDP Chief Elaborates on A-SAT Missile | Talking about the purpose of the launch of A-SAT missile, Saraswat said that it does not imply to "weaponisation of the space, but is similar to "any other weapon that is used as a deterrent." "It is not against any particular nation. It is rather a demonstration of our own technology. Neither it is keeping China or Pakistan or any other country in mind. These are all peaceful activities which are done to dvelop technology," Saraswat added.
Mar 27, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Former DRDO chief and NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat spoke to CNN-News18 and discussed important prospects and anecdotes of Mission Shakti and A-SAT missile. "It's DRDO and India's achievement. All this will be integrated into a very effective missile."
Mar 27, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)
BJP's Subramanian Swamy congratulated the "treatment achievement".
Tremendous achievement by Namo Govt. It has thrown Pakistan electronic guidance of their jet fighter into blindness. Even Pak airforce jets flying over Pak territory can be shot down by blinded Pak radars. Congratulation to Namo’s l
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said that Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security.
Mar 27, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)
The Congress party congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the government of India for the country's latest achievement.
We congratulate @isro & the Govt on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1961 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud with its ground breaking achievements.
Acknowledging the contribution and hard work of the scientists behind success of Mission Shakti Nitin Gadkari called it an "excellent example" of India's military and space capability. "Our scientists have proved once again that our country is in capable hands," Gadkari tweeted.
ऐतिहासिक 'मिशन शक्ति' को सफल बनाने के लिए हमारे वैज्ञानिकों और देश की जनता को बधाई। हमने एक लो ऑर्बिट सैटेलाइट को मार गिराया है, जिसका मतलब है कि हम देश पर आने वाले किसी भी प्रकार के खतरे के लिए तैयार हैं। @narendramodi#MissionShakti#NamumkinAbMumkinHai
"Anti-satellite weapon A-SAT is a fantastic capability to have and it gives us a deterrence in case our adversaries try to militarise the space or try to prevent us from using our existing space capabilities," former DRDO chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat told ANI.
Mar 27, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the DRDO and ISRO in his tweet.
India's Mission Shakti is "entirely indigenous", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons: (1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous. India stands tall as a space power! It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.
PM Modi called 'Mission Shakti' a "highly complex one."
#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme.
Mission Shakti Not in Violation of International Laws | An A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the international community that India's capability won't be used against anyone but is purely the nation's defence initiative for its security. "We're against arms race in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties," the PM said.
Mar 27, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)
Summing Up PM Modi's Address | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said, "On March 27, India achieved a historic feat. Today, India registered itself as a space power. Till now, three countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is now the 4th country to have achieved this feat."
Mar 27, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)
'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement.
Mar 27, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)
With the success of Mission Shakti, today India has enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc.: PM Modi
Mar 27, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
India Now a Space Power | India becomes only the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to be able to target objects in space, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mar 27, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Modi asserted that India's trial does not violate principles of the international law. "I congratulate all involved in Mission Shakti as it has achieved all parameters. Our mission is now a huge success," he added.
Mar 27, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)
PM Modi announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. He further said that 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, but was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.
Mar 27, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a proud announcement said that India has successfully registered its name among the 'Greats of the Space Race' today.
Mar 27, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation has begun.
He said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.
The prime minister did not say who owned the satellite but added that India does not breach any international laws or treaties.
Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, he said in his address that comes a fortnight before the start of the general election.
The last time Modi had addressed the nation was November 8, 2016 when he announced the demonetisation of high value currency notes.
"#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme," Modi said.
"Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country," he said.
India is only the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability after the US, Russia and China. The "entire effort is indigenous. India's stands tall as a space power. It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony", Modi said.
The prime minister had advertised his address to the nation on Twitter, calling it an important message.
"Do watch the address on television, radio or social media," he said, setting off speculation across the country on what the topic was likely to be.
Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security had met at the prime minister's residence.