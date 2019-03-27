English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mission Shakti: Top 10 Highlights of Narendra Modi’s Announcement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said that Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security.
A screen grab of Prime Minister's afternoon address to the nation on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. Addressing the nation, the prime minister said India's action was not directed against any country.
Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country, he said. The satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 300 km, he said, describing India as a space power.
Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, he said.
Here are the top 10 highlights of Modi’s announcement:
- India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit.
- 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.
- Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc.
- 'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement.
- Today is 27th March. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat.
- A-SAT missile will give new strength to India's space prog. I assure int'l community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security.We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any int'l law or treaties.
- In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of Mission Shakti.
- Mission Shakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme.
- Mission Shakti is special for 2 reasons: (1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous.
- India stands tall as a space power! It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony.”
