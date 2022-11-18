Mission Swachhta aur Paani: How to Maintain Hygiene Using Water Efficiently

The importance of access to and availability of clean water, a fast-depleting resource, was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic during which washing hands was the most basic and potent prevention method, especially among populations who couldn’t afford sanitisers that often.

Apart from meeting consumption needs, water is also essential to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation. With the goal of sanitation in mind, Network18 and Harpic have expanded the motto of Harpic Network18 Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well.

A grand 8-hour telethon under Mission Swachhta aur Paani will be held on World Toilet Day, November 19, to mobilise India for better sanitation. The campaign advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets. It will bring together government leaders, celebrities, change-makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India with the promise of leaving no one behind.

Lack of adequate access to water is a key barrier for several homes in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of their toilets. Harpic Network18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani has made consistent efforts to draw people’s attention towards this critical issue.

Here are a few tips to ensure we as citizens do our part by using water efficiently in maintaining hygiene and sanitation:

Washing hands with soap and water is the most basic way of maintaining hygiene. However, water is often wasted during handwashing because we are not cautious of preserving it. Do not leave the water running while you are lathering up soap on your hands. Turn the tap on once you are done applying soap and are ready to wash it off. You should also not leave the water running while brushing your teeth.

While bathing, avoid showers and bath tubs. Instead use buckets as they help keep track of your water usage. Bathtubs are said to take up to 150 litres of water to fill up.

In similar vein, run washing machines on full load to minimise the amount and frequency of water used to do your laundry. It is also recommended to wash smaller clothing items by hand using a bucket.

