Mission Swachhta Aur Paani: Only India Has Worked on This Scale for Sanitation, Says Amitabh Kant

The mission to build toilets and end open defecation in the country is the first time India is shaping the rural development agenda, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said at the Network18 & Harpic’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani telethon.

“This is the first time that India is shaping the rural development agenda. Sanitation really helps the environment. It impacts life and society. Around 25 million people have been provided tap water. Making toilets is the most significant step towards development to create a difference,” Kant said.

“Whatever we have worked for… cleanliness and clean water… no one worked on such a massive scale earlier. We got breakthrough after adopting new technology of toilets that consume less water,” he added, sharing the stage with actor Parineeti Chopra.

“This is the first time India will be shaping the global agenda because it will be the president of G20. That gives India a huge responsibility… Behavioural change is the key. Sanitation needs to be made a movement. Focus has to be brought to basic sanitation. We need to change in habits,” Kant added.

At the event, Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair, India Sanitation Coalition, said: “The role of citizen in knowing, demanding and ensuring that we get the right level of hygiene and cleanliness is very critical.”

Despite the progress in recent years on sanitation, lack of adequate access to water remains a key barrier for several Indian homes when it comes to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of their toilets.

Upholding the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets, Network18 and Harpic have expanded the Harpic Network18 Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well. A grand 8-hour telethon under Mission Swachhta aur Paani is being held on World Toilet Day, November 19, to mobilise India for better sanitation. The campaign advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

