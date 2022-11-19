Mission Swachhta Aur Paani LIVE: Telethon for Inclusive Sanitation Push on World Toilet Day Kickstarts with Performance by Kathak Rockers

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 12:10 IST
New Delhi, India
Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon LIVE: Network18 kicked off its grand eight-hour long telethon as part of its Mission Swachhta aur Paani on November 19, on the occasion of World Toilet Day, to mobilize India for better sanitation. The telethon is being cast live on CNN-News18 from 12 pm and will bring together a host of celebrities, change makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across Read More
Key EventsKey Events
News18’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani 8-hour-long telethon kickstarted at 12 pm with a dance performance by group Kathak Rockers.
Tune into the live telecast of Mission Swachhta aur Paani telethon on CNN-News18 12pm onwards on November 19, 2022.
With the launch of World Toilet Colleges across India, Harpic is working towards improving the socio-economic standard of sanitation workers by putting in a robust ecosystem, equipped with the right machinery and formal training that allows better employment opportunities for the community.
India’s leading media conglomerate Network18 is expanding its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well and will hold a grand 8-hour telethon as part of its Mission Swachhta aur Paani today, on World Toilet Day, to mobilize India for better sanitation.
The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets. It will bring together government leaders, celebrities, change-makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India with the promise of leaving no one behind.
The country’s leading media conglomerate expanded its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well. An initiative by News18 and Harpic, the campaign aims to uphold the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.
The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets.
With the support of Government of India, Harpic also launched India’s first-ever ‘Sanitation for All Pledge and Preamble: Clean Water, Sustainable Sanitation’ at the Mission Paani Sanitation Forum in 2021.
Additionally, with the launch of World Toilet Colleges across India, Harpic is working towards improving the socio-economic standard of sanitation workers by putting in a robust ecosystem, equipped with the right machinery and formal training that allows better employment opportunities for the community.
