CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#AssemblyElections#IndvsNZ
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Mission Swachhta Aur Paani LIVE: Telethon for Inclusive Sanitation Push on World Toilet Day Kickstarts with Performance by Kathak Rockers

Live now

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani LIVE: Telethon for Inclusive Sanitation Push on World Toilet Day Kickstarts with Performance by Kathak Rockers

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon LIVE: An initiative by News18 and Harpic, the campaign aims to uphold the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 12:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon LIVE: Network18 kicked off its grand eight-hour long telethon as part of its Mission Swachhta aur Paani on November 19, on the occasion of World Toilet Day, to mobilize India for better sanitation. The telethon is being cast live on CNN-News18 from 12 pm and will bring together a host of celebrities, change makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Nov 19, 2022 12:04 IST

Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon Kickstarts with Kathak Performs

News18’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani 8-hour-long telethon kickstarted at 12 pm with a dance performance by group Kathak Rockers.

Nov 19, 2022 11:57 IST

Behavioral Change: Key to Improved Sanitation And Water Conservation

India is on a path of transformation. The country is looking to solve pertinent issues such as open defecation, general hygiene, and water conservation that have plagued the country for decades. We have already achieved remarkable progress under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) by providing access to toilets for all in rural India. In all, nearly 11 crore household toilets were built in rural India as part of the ambitious campaign, and the initiative has emphasised participation from individual to community levels at every stage. READ MORE

Nov 19, 2022 11:55 IST

Mission Swachhta aur Paani Aims to Uphold Cause of Inclusive Sanitation

The campaign aims to uphold the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years.

Nov 19, 2022 11:53 IST

Watch | News18 Gears Up for Mission Swacchta aur Paani Mega Telethon

Nov 19, 2022 11:52 IST

Mission Swachhta aur Paani Live Telethon Starts at 12pm. Where to Watch?

Tune into the live telecast of Mission Swachhta aur Paani telethon on CNN-News18 12pm onwards on November 19, 2022. To access the digital stream, click here.

Nov 19, 2022 11:50 IST

World Toilet Colleges Across India: Harpic Working to Improve Socio-economic Standard of Sanitation Workers

With the launch of World Toilet Colleges across India, Harpic is working towards improving the socio-economic standard of sanitation workers by putting in a robust ecosystem, equipped with the right machinery and formal training that allows better employment opportunities for the community.

Nov 19, 2022 11:49 IST

Harpic Network18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani: What is the Aim?

Lack of adequate access to water is a key barrier for several homes in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of their toilets. Harpic Network18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani has made consistent efforts to draw people’s attention towards this critical issue. The Paani Anthem launched in 2020 showcased children as protagonists to successfully drive the message of Swachhta.

Nov 19, 2022 11:48 IST

Network18 Announces Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon on November 19, World Toilet Day

India’s leading media conglomerate Network18 is expanding its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well and will hold a grand 8-hour telethon as part of its Mission Swachhta aur Paani today, on World Toilet Day, to mobilize India for better sanitation.

The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets. It will bring together government leaders, celebrities, change-makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India with the promise of leaving no one behind.

Read more

India.

The country’s leading media conglomerate expanded its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well. An initiative by News18 and Harpic, the campaign aims to uphold the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets.

Lack of adequate access to water is a key barrier for several homes in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of their toilets. Harpic Network18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani has made consistent efforts to draw people’s attention towards this critical issue. The Paani Anthem launched in 2020 showcased children as protagonists to successfully drive the message of Swachhta.

With the support of Government of India, Harpic also launched India’s first-ever ‘Sanitation for All Pledge and Preamble: Clean Water, Sustainable Sanitation’ at the Mission Paani Sanitation Forum in 2021.

Additionally, with the launch of World Toilet Colleges across India, Harpic is working towards improving the socio-economic standard of sanitation workers by putting in a robust ecosystem, equipped with the right machinery and formal training that allows better employment opportunities for the community.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS