Mission Swachhta Aur Paani: We're Using Water Saved By Our Ancestors, We Must Save It Too, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded Network18’s efforts towards creating awareness on inclusive sanitation and water conservation, stressing on the importance of both for healthy living at the Network18 & Harpic Mission Swachhta Aur Paani telethon.

“I would like to congratulate Network18 for taking this initiative on the two most important elements of healthy living. Sanitation and water are vital for healthy living. To aim to boost those is a noble public service. Today we could be consuming water our ancestors saved 10,000 years ago. We need to create awareness around this and save every drop. Water is life,” Shah said.

“Until Indians make conserving water a daily habit, till then we won’t be safe from the crisis of water scarcity. In addition to government initiatives, public awareness is very important towards this goal,” he added.

“Mahatma Gandhi had initiated the cleanliness movement. Only sanitation and hygiene can ensure the health and well-being of poorest populations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has picked up the cause and we are seeing gradual progress on these issues,” Shah further said.

India’s leading media conglomerate Network18 is expanding its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well and holding a grand 8-hour telethon as part of its Mission Swachhta aur Paani on November 19, World Toilet Day, to mobilize India for better sanitation.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani, an initiative by News18 & Harpic, is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

The telethon showcased India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets. It brought together government leaders, celebrities, change-makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India with the promise of leaving no one behind.

