Missionaries of Jesus Sets Up Panel to Look Into Conspiracy to Defame Rape-Accused Bishop

The Missionaries of Jesus Congregation on Wednesday expressed doubts over the authenticity of the rape complaint filed by nuns against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese and set up a commission to investigate the “conspiracy to defame the missionary”.In its latest press release, the body said the commission would also investigate the source of revenue of the protesting nuns.The congregation further alleged that the nuns were being forced into the protest by some “external influence”.The body, to which the protesting nuns belong, had alleged that many suspicious people had visited the convent in the last few months.The Missionaries of Jesus Congregation had on Monday said in a statement that “an innocent soul” cannot be crucified “based on such allegations”.The statement came on a day when the Kerala police summoned the Jalandhar bishop to appear before it on September 19 in connection with the probe into allegations of rape amid mounting pressure for action against him and continuing protests.The bishop has denied the allegations and accused the nun of blackmailing him. “In the first letter she (nun) wrote to Mother Superior, she made some demands...she wanted Bihar (church) to be treated as a separate region and that she be re-instated as Superior of the House...it is a clear case of blackmailing,” he said.