MissionPaani: A surgical strike against India’s looming water crisis

Whether you are reading the newspaper with a cup of tea in the morning, or switching on the TV to watch the evening news – you will surely come across reports and debates regarding the ongoing political stand-offs and economic slowdown. Seems like there is a crisis going on somewhere, all the time. But there’s one crisis that is slowly but steadily creeping towards us, which doesn’t get half of how much media coverage it should be getting.

We are talking about India's ongoing and worsening-by-the-day water crisis. According to recent studies, 21 Indians cities are expected to run out of groundwater in the next few years. Moreover, presently 600 million Indian citizens are facing acute water shortage, and 200,000 die each year due to inadequate or unsafe drinking water.

Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has vowed to take measures for water conservation. Enlisting in this endeavor, Network 18 in partnership with Harpic, has initiated the #MissionPaani campaign.

The #MissionPaani initiative aims to raise much-needed awareness regarding India's water crisis through various collaborations and mediums, by urging all the citizens to become Water Warriors and Jal Rakshaks themselves.

To begin with, Network 18 and Harpic have brought legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on-board as the campaign’s brand ambassador. The actor has always lent a helping hand to various social causes and was declared as the UNICEF goodwill ambassador for the polio Eradication Campaign in India in 2002.

On his association with the #MissionPaani campaign, the actor took to Twitter to pledge his commitment towards the water conservation initiative.

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, many renowned artists from the film industry have come forward in support of the #MissionPaani initiative.

Apart from celebrities, #MissionPaani has partnered with experts and various welfare & government organisations to gain a better insight into the causes of India's water crisis, and is working towards relaying the same information to the masses.

Remember, a change begins with you. The wheels guiding India towards a water crisis have already been set in motion, and it is our prerogative to make a change NOW!

Click here to take the #JalPratigya and learn more about the #MissionPaani initiative.

