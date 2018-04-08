GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mistaken for Thief, Russian Cyclist on World Tour Thrashed by Telangana Farmer

The Russian national, who suffered injuries on his head, jaw and right arm, has been shifted to Hyderabad and is undergoing treatment in state-run Osmania General Hospital.

IANS

Updated:April 8, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mistaken for Thief, Russian Cyclist on World Tour Thrashed by Telangana Farmer
Representative image (Reuters)
Hyderabad: A Russian cyclist on a world tour was injured in an attack by a Telangana farmer and his neighbours, who mistook him for a thief, police said.

The incident occurred in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Friday night when 44-year old V. Oleg had pitched his tent due to bad weather.

The Russian national, who suffered injuries on his head, jaw and right arm, has been shifted to Hyderabad and is undergoing treatment in state-run Osmania General Hospital. He may have to remain in hospital for couple of days.

Oleg, a resident of Moscow, told police that he was on his way from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra when thunderstorm forced him to stop at Bhiknoor. The cyclist stopped by the side of an agriculture field and pitched his tent.

After rain stopped late in the night, farmer Mahender Reddy came to the field to find out if there was any damage to his cropm, found a tent on his field with a man lying inside and mistook him for thief.

Oleg could not understand what the farmer was asking him in Telugu. Even before the Russian could take help of the Google translator, the farmer attacked him with his torch light. Oleg resisted the attack. Some neighbours of the farmer also joined him in thrashing the foreigner.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You