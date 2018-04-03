Mistaking Him for 'Dalit Protester', Noida Police Abuse RSS Leader Rakesh Sinha

The police later said that they suspected me to be a Dalit protester. I appeal to the police that basic human rights and dignity of a person should be kept in mind: Professor Rakesh Sinha who was detained by police in Noida today pic.twitter.com/l78iktjgrc — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

RSS leader and DU professor Rakesh Sinha had an unsavoury experience when the Noida police picked him up on Monday evening mistaking him to be a "Dalit protester". The police thereafter used “abusive language” against him, said Sinha.Sinha was in Noida’s Film City area to take part in a panel discussion at CNN-News18 when the incident happened.With thousands of protesters staging demonstrations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, police team had been formed in Gautam Buddha Nagar district to rein in protesters throwing traffic out of gear by pelting stones and bricks.“I was going to take part in a panel discussion at a media house in Noida when I was pulled inside a police jeep. There were 8 policemen, led by Noida SHO, who were using abusive language. When I asked them why I was detained they simply said I was free to go now,” said Sinha.Pained by the abusive treatment, the leader appealed to the police to keep the “dignity of a person” in mind.“The police later said that they suspected me to be a Dalit protester. I appeal to the police that basic human rights and dignity of a person should be kept in mind,” said Sinha.The police, on its part, released him soon after establishing his identity.“Our teams were looking for people when they saw him in Film City area and mistook him for a protester in the case. He was let off as soon as we realised our mistake,” said Anil Kumar Shai, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station.