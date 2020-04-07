Take the pledge to vote

Misusing Curfew Passes, Carrying Liquor in Milk Containers: 7 Held with Illegal Liquor in Delhi

The Delhi Police said people should desist from misusing passes issued in wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, failing which legal action will be taken against those violating the law.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 7, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: At least seven people have been booked in the national capital in the past 24 hours for possession of illegal liquor.

From misusing passes issued in wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to carrying liquor bottles in milk containers, the accused exploited various means for the purpose.

On Tuesday, a resident of Mangolpuri, who had a curfew pass with him, was caught carrying five bottles of liquor. His pass has been cancelled.

In another incident, two men were held for accompanying a man who had liquor bottles with him. These men too had curfew passes.

Police said the men were identified as Avinash and Shiv Pujan, residents of JJ Colony, Madipur. Both were provided movement passes from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for sanitisation work.

“A letter has been written to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for cancellation of their movement passes,” a police officer said.

A man, who works at a chemist shop, was caught consuming liquor at a public place in Rani Bagh.

On Monday, a man was nabbed for carrying liquor in milk containers. The incident took place near South Avenue. The man was identified as Boby Chaudhary, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

It was during a picket checking when policemen asked Chaudhary to stop his motorcycle, but he tried to run away.

“A sub-inspector and a constable started caught him near Gate 5 of Rashtrapati Bhawan. On inspection, it was found he was carrying four milk containers and they had seven bottles of liquor,” said New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal.

In another incident, a PCR mobile patrol van staff in the Ranhola area caught two bootleggers with 884 quarters of illicit liquor.

Police have seized a car from the men.

“On suspicion, when the policemen signalled the car to stop, the driver accelerated and fled. The car was intercepted,” said Sharat Kumar Sinha, DCP, PCR.

“The Delhi Police strongly urges people to desist from misusing curfew passes. Legal action will be taken against those violating the law,” a statement from the department said.

