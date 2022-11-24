CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mithun Chakraborty Enjoys Grand Feast at Co-Worker’s House in Purulia While on a Visit to Bengal

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 19:28 IST

New Delhi, India

In a Bengali house, providing a scrumptious spread to a guest is a means of honoring the god. (News18)

Mithun is set to travel to different places in Bengal for five consecutive days

‘Mahaguru’ Mithun Chakraborty who is on a visit to Bengal in this first political program was invited for a grand lunch at a worker’s house. The lunch consisted of rice, pulses, fried potatoes, fried vegetables, fried brinjal, and two types of fish, pulao, fried rice, paneer curry, curd, payesh, and sweets.

Mithun reached Kolkata on Tuesday. The Mithun-Sukanta duo were supposed to leave for Purulia on Wednesday morning, however, Sukanta canceled his visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Governor at Raj Bhavan. Mithun left Purulia with MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato.

Mithun’s car left for the party’s vice-president Falguni Chatterjee’s house in the district after completing the meeting at Ladhurka on Wednesday afternoon. It was there that the lunch was prepared for Mithun.

In a Bengali house, providing a scrumptious spread to a guest is a means of honoring the god.  And Bengalis believe good food is the way of conquering one’s heart.

Mithun is set to travel to different places in Bengal for five consecutive days. Wednesday was the first meeting of the tour, in Purulia.

first published:November 24, 2022, 19:28 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 19:28 IST