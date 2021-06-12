Mithun Chakraborty To Join Bengal Violence Probe Over Video-Conferencing

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who landed in trouble for his famous ‘cobra bite’ dialogue during campaigning for assembly polls in West Bengal, has been directed by Calcutta High Court to cooperate in the investigation through video-conference. The 70-year-old actor had approached the court to quash an FIR against him. The police complaint alleged that Chakraborty’s speeches before elections played a role in the post-poll violence in the state.

The court has fixed June 18 as the next date for hearing, while also asking Mithun’s lawyers to communicate his email address to the authorities so that he can be questioned through video conference.

Mithun, in his plea, had said that the dialogues he delivered during the campaign speeches were not meant in any literal sense, and should be viewed only with a recreational lens. The FIR lodged at Manicktala police station claimed that his dialogues such as “marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane" (Will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) played a major role in inciting the violence.

Mithun delivered these dialogues during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata on March 0 when he joined the BJP. The actor-politician didn’t get an assembly ticket, but he campaigned for his new party extensively.

Despite the high-voltage campaign by the BJP, it failed to wrest West Bengal from Trinamool Congress which ruled the state for 10 years. However, days after Trinamool’s sweeping victory there were reports of clashes in many parts of West Bengal. BJP alleged that several of its workers were killed in the clashes and accused TMC of unleashing a wave of violence. The TMC, on the other hand, accused BJP of spreading fake news and said the clashes took an equal toll on its workers.

