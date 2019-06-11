Mixed Emotions in Ayodhya Over Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's Visit With 18 MPs

The proposed visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with 18 newly elected MPs, to Ayodhya on June 16 has drawn mixed reactions from the parties involved in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The Shiv Sena chief is also scheduled to meet some saints as he offers prayers to 'Ramlalla' at the disputed site in Ayodhya.While Mahant Dharmdas has said that all those who believe in Lord Ram are welcome to Ayodhya, litigant Iqbal Ansari has termed it as a political stunt. “Shiv Sena chief has been raising the voice for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and he is welcome, all those who believe in Lord Ram are welcome in Ayodhya,” said Mahant Dharmdas.Meanwhile Mahant Jinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhada has said, “Shiv Sena speaks about construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and that is why no one is opposing the visit of Uddhav Thackeray. Ayodhya is the city of Ram and anyone can come here for Puja.”However, litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari termed the visit as a political stunt and said, “Ayodhya is not a place for politics, political leaders come here just to do politics. Parliament has not yet started but the politics on Ram Temple has already begun. Honourable Supreme Court is doing its job in the case and both the sides should wait for the judgement.”Another party in the case, Haji Mahboob said, “This is a mere political stunt, Muslims have nothing to do with the visit of Shiv Sena Chief. Whatever will be done by the court will be acceptable to us, all we want is peace and brotherhood in Ayodhya.”Meanwhile senior leader of Shiv Sena and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday and was in Ayodhya on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations ahead of Thackeray’s visit.Speaking to the media in Ayodhya, Raut said, “We want to thank Ram Lalla for the Modi wave. People now want to see a grand Ram Temple. BJP has 303 MPs and we have 18, what else do we need. In 2022 we will have majority in Rajya Sabha as well. We discuss the issue of Ram Temple but we are not in the race to take credit for the same. Udhav Ji will come down himself for the Kar Seva. Ram Mandir will not be an issue in the next elections as it will be constructed during this regime.”