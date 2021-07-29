Mixing Covid-19 Doses, Jabs for Kids, J&J Trials: Key Expert Panel Meet Today

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is meeting today with an agenda packed with some crucial discussions that include the interchangeability of Covid-19 vaccine doses and the final phase of trials of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose jabs.

With growing murmurs around the supposed increased efficiency of mixing two different vaccines as the coronavirus continues to mutate and evolve, the expert panel is expected to discuss the interchangeability protocol of Covaxin and Covishield. The application of ‘interchangeability’ or mixing study protocol of the two vaccines has been moved by CMC Vellore.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, bringing the spotlight once again on the mix-and-match of Covid-19 shots.

Several medical studies are underway to determine if the process could boost immunity or make a difference in common post-vaccination symptoms.

The application of Phase III clinical trials of Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Jannsen will also be discussed.

The subject expert committee will also take up the application for the clinical trials for Phase II & III of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine for the pediatric population.

The application for interchangeability study protocol of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Adenoviral Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine BBV154 by Bharat Biotech will also be presented to the expert group​, sources said.

