Mizoram Bans Import of Pigs to Curb Swine Flue Epidemic in the State

The Mizoram government has instructed deputy commissioners of all the eight districts to issue prohibitory orders banning the import from other countries to stop, Animal Husbandry and veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua said Thursday.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Mizoram Bans Import of Pigs to Curb Swine Flue Epidemic in the State
(Representative Image) Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ROMEO GACAD
Aizawl: Mizoram government has banned import of pigs and piglets to prevent outbreak of a disease that has cost the lives of thousands of swines in the state.

The Mizoram government has instructed deputy commissioners of all the eight districts to issue prohibitory orders banning the import from other countries to stop, Animal Husbandry and veterinary Minister Dr K Beichhua said Thursday.

The porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) has cost the lives of over 10,000 swines in Mizoram since 2013 and it is believed that it happened due to import of pigs and piglets from Myanmar where the disease was known to be prevalent, officials said.

Beichhua said the ban of import of pigs from other countries was the only way to prevent outbreak of the PRRS in the state.

The PRRS is a disease affecting domestic pigs. The symptoms include reproductive failure, pneumonia and increased susceptibility to secondary bacterial infection, the sources said.
Loading...
