Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mizoram Court Sentences Myanmarese Man to Life Imprisonment for Killing Wife

In the judgement pronounced on Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Liansangzuala also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on Vanlalnuna, a native of Tahan C Group in Myanmar living in Aizawl.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mizoram Court Sentences Myanmarese Man to Life Imprisonment for Killing Wife
Representative Image.

Aizawl: A court here sentenced a 39-year-old Myanmarese man to life imprisonment till death for killing his wife over suspicion of adultery two years ago.

In the judgement pronounced on Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Liansangzuala also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on Vanlalnuna, a native of Tahan C Group in Myanmar living in Aizawl.

The court also sentenced Vanlalnuna to three months' imprisonment for violating section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and staying illegally in India.

According to the prosecution, he killed his wife Cheuzakimi while she was working in a jungle near Aizawl on August 7, 2017

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram