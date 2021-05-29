Mizoram Extends Lockdown in Aizawl Till June 6 to Control Covid-19 Spread

The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area by another seven days till 4 am of June 6 to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. The lockdown imposed in state capital Aizawl and all district headquarters was scheduled to be lifted at 4 am on May 31. The restrictions were first clamped on May 10 and extended a couple of times.

However, this time the complete lockdown was extended only in AMC area as the majority of Covid-19 cases detected in the recent days have been from this zone, according to a government order. As for other areas, the district authorities will impose restrictions, if necessary, depending on the Covid-19 situation in their respective areas, it said.

"The imposition of lockdown for a further period of 7 days is necessary in AMC area to prevent further escalation of cases and overburdening of healthcare facilities," the order said. According to the order, people residing within AMC area should not step out of their homes or compounds during the lockdown.

Shops dealing in essential commodities in AMC area will be allowed to open every morning while those selling agricultural seeds and equipment, school textbooks, motor workshops and spare parts will operate only on Tuesday between 5 am and 5 pm. Shops dealing in construction materials, computers and mobile phones will be opened on Friday for 12 hours from 5 am, the order said.

Vegetables and meat markets are also allowed to open on Friday, the order said. Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, dispensaries, bank and non-banking financial institutions, post offices, petrol pumps, LPG store houses, fair price shops and animal feed stores are exempted from the purview of the lockdown in AMC area.

All government offices barring a few will remain closed during the lockdown in Aizawl. However, economic and agricultural activities outside the AMC area will function normally under strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, the order said.

All places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, restaurants, shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain closed in all parts of the state. Only 30 attendees are allowed at funerals and wedding receptions in all parts of the state.

According to the order, Mizoram residents or visitors should enter the state only through those entry points currently opened by the state government. Intra-state or inter-village movement is strictly prohibited except under medical emergencies and exceptional cases, it said.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 283 Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,659. The number of active cases now stands at 2,863, while 8,761 people have recovered from the infection. Altogether 35 people have succumbed to coronavirus so far, a health department official said.

