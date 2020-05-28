INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mizoram Govt to Resume Suspended Class 12 Board Exams from June 16

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

About 4,700 students had not been able to complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science and Home Science.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
Share this:

The Mizoram government has decided to resume class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to COVID-19 pandemic from June 16, an official said.

The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science

and commerce streams will be conducted between June 16 and 18, according to a notification issued by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday.

The examinations were suspended in March due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the official said.

About 4,700 students could not complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science and Home Science, he said.

The MBSE had, earlier, announced the resumption of the board examinations from April 22, which triggered stiff opposition from students citing various inconveniences amid the nationwide lockdown.

The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to the lockdown.

In a separate notification, the board also announced that compartmental examinations for class-10 students will be held on June 16 at 11 centres across the state.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading