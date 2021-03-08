Mizoram Govt Waiting for Centre's Direction on Myanmar Refugees, Says State Home Min

The Mizoram government has provided relief for the time being to people crossing over into Indian territory following military coup in Myanmar and waiting for a direction from the Centre as regard to their future stay here, state Home minister Lalchamliana said on Monday He informed the state legislative assembly that some people from Myanmar have sneaked into Mizoram in the recent days due to the volatile political situation in the neighbouring country. "A detailed record of the identities and other particulars of the Myanmar nationals, who have entered into Mizoram due to the humanitarian crisis, is being prepared and relief is provided to them by the state government for the time being.

"And thereafter, how they should be provided shelter and relief will be decided as per the centres directive," he said. "As the foreigner issue is solely the centres subject, we are waiting for a direction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs," Lalchamliana said.

Fleeing persecution several people from Myanmar, including some policemen, have crossed over to Indian side and are currently taking refuge in Mizoram following the last month military coup in the Southeast Asian country, a top police official said.