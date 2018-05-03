GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
Mizoram HSLC Board Class 10 2018 Result Declared. Check Now at mbse.edu.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the high school leaving certificate Class 10 exam result on May 3 on its official website – mbse.edu.in. Candidates can directly check their exam result by clicking here. Students have to type in their roll number and registration number to view their result.

The MBSE HSLC result is now available online at the official website http://mbse.edu.in/ or on indiaresults.com.

Steps to check the MBSE HSSLC Results 2017:

Log on to official website www.mbse.edu.in

Click on the section marked MBSE HSLC class 10 Result 2018

Enter your roll number in the space provided

Click on submit

Download the MBSE HSSLC Results 2018 and take its printout for future reference.

The Mizoram class 10 board exam was held in March 2018. The result will also be available on indiaresults.com.

