English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mizoram HSLC Board Class 10 2018 Result Declared. Check Now at mbse.edu.in
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the high school leaving certificate Class 10 exam result on May 3 on its official website - mbse.edu.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the high school leaving certificate Class 10 exam result on May 3 on its official website – mbse.edu.in. Candidates can directly check their exam result by clicking here. Students have to type in their roll number and registration number to view their result.
The MBSE HSLC result is now available online at the official website http://mbse.edu.in/ or on indiaresults.com.
Steps to check the MBSE HSSLC Results 2017:
— Log on to official website www.mbse.edu.in
— Click on the section marked MBSE HSLC class 10 Result 2018
— Enter your roll number in the space provided
— Click on submit
— Download the MBSE HSSLC Results 2018 and take its printout for future reference.
The Mizoram class 10 board exam was held in March 2018. The result will also be available on indiaresults.com.
Also Watch
The MBSE HSLC result is now available online at the official website http://mbse.edu.in/ or on indiaresults.com.
Steps to check the MBSE HSSLC Results 2017:
— Log on to official website www.mbse.edu.in
— Click on the section marked MBSE HSLC class 10 Result 2018
— Enter your roll number in the space provided
— Click on submit
— Download the MBSE HSSLC Results 2018 and take its printout for future reference.
The Mizoram class 10 board exam was held in March 2018. The result will also be available on indiaresults.com.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Artic Trucks Stealth Edition – Detailed Image Gallery