Mizoram Lodges Protest with Tripura Over Proposed Temple Construction in 'Disputed Area'

The Mizoram government has lodged a protest with the Tripura administration over the proposed construction of a temple in a "disputed area" along the border of the two northeastern states, an official said on Sunday. Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi had on Friday written to her Tripura counterpart Barun Kumar Sahu seeking the stoppage of the construction of a temple at Thaidawr Tlangnear Phuldungsei village in Mamit district, he said.

Lalbiaksangi said the proposed construction along the disputed inter-state border can cause law and order problems. The Mizoram government has received a report that a local organization of Tripura is attempting to construct a temple in the disputed area, the letter said.

It is also reported that community work is proposed to be organised on October 19 and 20, it said. "Since activities in the disputed inter-state border can result in law and order problems, it is requested to kindly intervene and issue necessary instructions to the district administration for the immediate and indefinite stoppage of the proposed construction," the letter read.

The Survey of India has been requested to facilitate a joint spot verification involving both the Mizoram and Tripura governments to resolve the inter-state boundary issue at the earliest, it said. Sahu said he has received the letter and will look into the matter.

Mizoram shares a 66-km border with Tripura. Phuldungsei, which has a population of over 600, falls under Kanchanpur sub-division in North Tripura district.

However, the eastern side of the village falls in Mizoram, according to the Mamit district administration. The Tripura government had in August claimed that the names of its 130 residents living in Phuldungsei were found inMizoram's electoral roll and they possessed ration cards of both the states.

Mamit Deputy Commissioner Lalrozama had said those 130people are residents of Mizoram who live on the eastern side of the village, which is the traditional territory of Mizoram. He had said village election council elections were also held in Phuldungsei during the rural and urban body polls held in Mizoram in August but all the candidates in the village were elected unopposed.