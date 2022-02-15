Mizoram Logs 577 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Aizawl, Feb 14: Mizoram on Monday reported 577 new COVID-19 cases, 654 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 1,96,997, a health department bulletin said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 32.25 per cent from 26.79 per cent on Sunday. The death toll rose to 637 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

At least 62 people were found positive for Omicron for the first time in the northeastern state since the detection of the COVID-19 variant in the country in December last year, an official said. Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, the official spokesperson of COVID-19, said the state health department received genome sequencing results of 122 samples of coronavirus-positive patients during the day. “Of these samples sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal in January this year, 62, all from Aizawl district, were found positive for Omicron," he said. Lalmalsawma, who is also the state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said the samples were collected from Aizawl, Khawzawl, Kolasib, Saitual and Serchhip districts. As many as 300 samples of coronavirus-positive patients were sent to the institute for genome sequencing on February 12, and results are awaited, he said.

At least 1,988 people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,86,504, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 94.67 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 9,856 active cases, it said. Mizoram has so far tested more than 17.57 lakh samples for COVID-19. State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said over eight lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday with 6.32 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

