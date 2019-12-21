Take the pledge to vote

Mizoram Man Held for Raping, Attempting to Murder 60-year-old Woman in North Goa

Lalrinnunnaj Lal Fakzuala, a native of Mizoram, was arrested for raping and trying to kill the 60-year-old woman at her home on Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said.

PTI

December 21, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Panaji: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to kill a 60- year-old woman at Anjuna in North Goa, police said on Saturday.

Lalrinnunnaj Lal Fakzuala, a native of Mizoram, was arrested for raping and trying to kill the 60-year-old woman at her home on Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said.

The accused, who works as a waiter at a restaurant nearby, allegedly entered the woman's home, raped her and tried to smother her with a pillow, the official said.

Other waiters, who were working at that time, heard some noises and rushed to help the victim and nabbed the accused, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Anjuna police station, the official added.

