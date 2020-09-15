INDIA

Mizoram, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Top India Happiness Report 2020; Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana at Bottom

A man drives an auto-rickshaw depicting the coronavirus to create awareness about staying at home during a nationwide lockdown in Chennai on April 23, 2020. This was just one month after the nationwide lockdown had been imposed in India. From coronavirus shaped sweets to autorickshaws, people took it upon themselves to spread awareness about social distancing and the pandemic. (Photo: Reuters)

The first all-India Happiness Report measures happiness across the country, what contributes to people's happiness, the impact of COVID-19 on happiness, and insights from thought leaders.

The first all India Happiness Report covering all states and Union Territories measuring happiness across the country, what contributes to people's happiness, the impact of COVID-19 on happiness, and insights from thought leaders. The study is based on a nationwide survey covering 16,950 people between March and July 2020 by Professor Rajesh K Pillania.

In the happiness rankings of states and union territories, Mizoram, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the top three. Among the big states, Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana are among the top three states whereas, among smaller states, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are the top three states in happiness rankings. Among union territories, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep are the top three union territories in happiness rankings. The results show marital status, age group, education, and income level are overall positively related to happiness and married people are happier than unmarried people.

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana have shown the worst possible impact of COVID-19 on happiness, whereas Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir are neutral and Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep have shown the best possible impact of COVID-19 on happiness.

