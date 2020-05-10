INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mizoram Records 10-point Drop in Infant Mortality Rate, Min Credits Efforts of Healthcare Workers

Representative image.



State health minister R Lalthangliana said the IMR has dropped from 15 to 5 (per 1000 live births), citing the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin.

  • PTI Aizawl
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
Mizoram has registered a 10-point drop in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in 2019-20 fiscal, making it to the second spot in the country after Nagaland.

State health minister R Lalthangliana said the IMR has dropped from 15 to 5 (per 1000 live births), citing the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin.

With 10-point drop in IMR in 2019-20, Mizoram is the best-performing state in the country, he said. Over the past three years, the state has achieved a 27-point drop in IMR.

The minister attributed the achievement to efforts of healthcare workers and support of people. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Saturday congratulated Mizoram and Lalthangliana on the achievement.

The state had recorded IMR at 21 in 2016-2017, with 405 infants dying before attaining the age of one. During 2017-18, it fell to 20, and the following year to 15.

According to Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin released recently, Nagaland tops the list with IMR at 4 followed by Mizoram at 5. Goa, Kerala and Sikkim jointly stood third with IMR at 7 each.

