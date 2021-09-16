Mizoram State of Concern, India's 20% Adults Fully Vaccinated, Says Health Min | Top Highlights

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said 20 per cent of India’s eligible population have received both the doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and said while infections cases have decreased in Kerala, Mizoram has emerged as a state of concern.

Here are the top highlights from the health ministry’s briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country:

• At least 62 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine jab and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated, said Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan.

• Five states and UTs have administered at least one dose to their entire adult population.

• Number of active Covid-19 cases has come down to below 3.5 lakhs and India’s cumulative recovery rate is 97.64 per cent.

• Almost 68 per cent of India’s total cases are from Kerala which also has over 1.99 lakh active cases. Five other states - Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have more than 10,000 active cases.

• Thirty-four districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity while it is between 5-10 per cent in 32 districts.

• Weekly positivity rate for the last 11 weeks is below 3 per cent. Over 64 districts are still reporting above 5 per cent positivity rate. “They are districts of concern where COVID appropriate behaviour, vaccination, surveillance in these areas must be strictly monitored," said Health Secretary Bhushan.

• “Covid cases have been reduced in Kerala," said NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul. “Mizoram continues to be a state of concern," he added. “In the coming 2-3 months, we have to maintain caution against any upsurge of Covid cases. We request everyone to remain careful in the coming quarter. We are happy to see the number of cases stabilising in Kerala," he said.

• The health ministry appealed to citizens on the need to be careful during the festive season coming up in October-November. “Festivals are approaching and sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for virus spread," said ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava.

• Responding on a question on India’s medical oxygen capacity, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “Right now 3,631 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Plants have been started in the country. When these Plants get commissioned, they will be able to make available more than 4,500 MT of Medical Oxygen."

• Bhushan further said, “1,491 of PSA Plants are being commissioned through central resources, they will make more than 2,220 MT of Medical Oxygen. 2,140 Plants are being made through states and other resources and will make 2,289 MT. 1,595 Plants are commissioned as of now and providing 2,088 MT of Oxygen to patients in the hospitals."

• ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said the government is not thinking of booster shot rollout and is focusing on completing the vaccine schedules of the adult population. “Booster doses are not the central theme at the moment in the scientific and public healthcare discussion. Getting a full vaccination of two doses remains a major priority. Several agencies have recommended that antibody levels should not be measured," he said.

