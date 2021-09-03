Mizoram to Ensure Schooling for Myanmar Refugee Children

Around 400 children from Myanmar, who have taken refuge in Mizoram after fleeing a military coup in that country in February last year, have been admitted to different schools across the state, a minister said on Friday.

State education minister Lalchhandama Ralte said the school education department had in end-August directed all district education officers and sub-divisional education officers to take necessary action to admit refugee children from Myanmar in local schools to enable them to continue their schooling.

Thousands of people, including several lawmakers, from Myanmar had fled their country to take shelter in Mizoram in the aftermath of a violent military coup.The initiative was taken “purely on humanitarian ground" and was based on the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which envisages free education to children aged between 6 and 14 years irrespective of nationality, he said.

“Around 400 children from Myanmar are currently receiving education in both government and private schools in different parts of Mizoram. Although they are yet to be granted a refugee status by the Centre, the government is providing education to them on humanitarian ground as the RTE Act does not discriminate against children on a nationality basis," Ralte told .

