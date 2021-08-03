Mizoram Withdraws Cases Against Assam Cops Before Aizawl Visit of CM Sarma's Ministers

The Mizoram government has withdrawn cases registered against Assam Police personnel in connection with the July 26 border violence that killed five policemen and a civilian, Assam government spokesperson Pijush Hazari said on Tuesday. He further said that the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma government will also withdraw cases against the neighbour’s officers.

CM Sarma had already announced a day ago that that he has directed the police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, the Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram who had made ‘threatening statements’ about the border issue.

The development came after Union home minister Amit Shah had a telephonic discussion with both the chief ministers and asked them to work towards a peaceful resolution of border disputes.

After the talks, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga took to Twitter, and in a bid to dial down tension, requested the people of his state to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform.

Assam chief minister also said two ministers from his government will visit Aizawl on Thursday to hold talks to try resolve the state’s long-running border dispute with Mizoram.

Sarma took to social media platform Twitter to send across his ‘peace message’. I am sending my cabinet colleagues, Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders, paving the way for a peaceful North-East," he tweeted.

The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an inner line’ drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here