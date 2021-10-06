Mizoram Woman Dies in Suicide Bomb Attack Allegedly Planted by Her Estranged Husband

A shocking case has come to the fore where a 62-year-old man was reported to allegedly kill his estranged wife in a suicide bomb attack in southern Mizoram’s Lunglei town around noon on Tuesday.

As per sources, the incident took place in front of the office of the high-power committee of Lunglei district, where the victim namely Tlangthianghlimi was selling vegetables along with her 40-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

As per reports the accused, Rohmingliana, was the second husband of the 61-year-old victim who got separated nearly a year ago. The couple is survived by their two sons. An eyewitness said that Rohmingliana first sat down beside Tlangthianghlimi and asked her to roll him a local cigarette. Soon after he lit the cigarette, he pretended to feel dizzy and pounced on her which was followed by a loud explosion, the witness added.

Following the attack, both Rohmingliana and Tlangthianghlimi were rushed to the nearby Lunglei district hospital where they were declared brought dead. The 40-year daughter of the victim however sustained no injuries.

An autopsy was conducted following which their bodies were sent to Thiltlang village, about 73 km north of Lunglei. According to Lunglei district superintendent of police Rex Vanchhawng, gelatin was used in the suicide bomb, suspected to be concealed inside his garment.

